Top stories of 2023

The aftermath of a structure fire that started at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in the building housing China Kitchen, 705 First St. in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The last year was a busy one in the Highland Lakes for residents and journalists alike.

Top stories reported by the DailyTrib.com newsroom in 2023 included fatal accidents, contentious court cases, deadly crimes, drought, and decisions by local governments in Marble Falls and Granite Shoals.

Here are the top five headlines that topped the list of most viewed stories by readers on DailyTrib.com:

Below is a full, month-by-month recap of some of the biggest happenings in the Highland Lakes this year.

JANUARY

Marble Falls ISD superintendent leaving for Midway district

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen announced his resignation on Jan. 3 to become superintendent at Midway ISD in Waco. Allen served at Marble Falls ISD for over seven years before his announced departure. His final day at MFISD was Jan. 25.

Arrests made in Tow double homicide

Two teenagers, Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Ostrander, were arrested on Jan. 16, for the killings of Preston Wessling and his son, Evan Wessling, of Tow. The two teens were charged with capital murder. The pair were sent to Llano County Jail without bail after being arrested by Texas Rangers in Guadalupe County.

FEBRUARY

Granite Shoals city manager search halted amid conflict on job ad

The city of Granite Shoals halted its city manager search after members of the Granite Shoals City Council voiced their displeasure with a decision by Mayor Aaron Garcia to approve an advertisement for the search without seeking opinions from councilors or the city’s City Manager Search Committee. The search started after the June 2022 firing of City Manager Jeff Looney.

Controversy surrounding Garcia’s decision ultimately led to a five-month investigation by the city’s Ethics Review Commission to determine whether or not to censure Garcia. The charges were dismissed by the commission in May.

Marble Falls man gets life for 2022 murders

William Allen Rutland, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder of multiple persons on Jan. 30 for the Sept. 13, 2022, killings of Teresa Gail McDowell and her brother, John Arnold McDowell. Rutland was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The 2022 murders marked the first killing in Marble Falls since 2017.

MARCH

MFISD taps Gasaway as superintendent

Marble Falls ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway was named the lone finalist for superintendent of MFISD by the district’s Board of Trustees on March 6. He officially took the helm on March 27 after a mandatory 21-day waiting period. Burnet County Judge James Oakley was indicted on four charges in March. File photo

Burnet County Judge James Oakley indicted on four charges

A grand jury indicted Burnet County Judge James Oakley on March 7 on four charges stemming from two cases. One of the charges was a felony, while three were misdemeanors.

Charges brought forward by 33rd and 424th District Attorney Sonny McAfee included tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, two counts of abuse of official capacity, and official oppression.

Only one charge, involving the use of a county vehicle to drive to Pedernales Electric Cooperative board meetings, was included in an August trial held in Blanco County where a jury found him not guilty.

Smith is Granite Shoals city manager

In a 5-2 vote, the Granite Shoals City Council hired Peggy Smith to serve as the city’s permanent city manager. Formerly the assistant city manager, Smith served as interim after former City Manager Jeff Looney was fired in June 2022.

Llano County library injunction granted; appeal filed

The Llano County Library System was ordered to return controversial books it removed from circulation in 2022 to library shelves and the system’s digital catalog following an injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division.

APRIL

New Marble Falls City Hall requires ballot measure

Progress on constructing a new city hall for the city of Marble Falls slowed after attorneys advised city officials that the project would require a bond referendum. The decision came after the Marble Falls City Council unanimously approved a $2 million land purchase at the corner of Broadway and Main Street to serve as a potential location for the new facility in January.

MAY

Granite Shoals gets new mayor, keeps veteran councilor

Kiel Arnone was elected mayor of Granite Shoals during the May 6 elections. Arnone won the mayoral race with 221 votes to opponent Jim Davant’s 200 votes, or 52.49 percent to 47.51 percent of the total 421 votes cast.

The race between Arnonen and Davant followed a decision made by incumbent Mayor Aaron Gracia to not seek reelection.

Cottonwood Shores elects new mayor for first time in a decade

Jared Dodd defeated incumbent Donald Orr and opponent Cassandra Clark to become mayor of Cottonwood Shores. Dodd won with 96 votes to Orr’s 61 and Clark’s three.

The win marked the first new mayor for the city since 2013.

Westerman concedes Marble Falls mayoral race

Incumbent Mayor Richard Westerman conceded the May 6 election to Councilor Dave Rhodes after initially asking for a hand recount Rhodes won by a two-vote margin. Westerman received 224 to Rhodes’ 226.

Westerman decided against a recount after a spot-check of results by Burnet County Elections Office officials showed no impact on the race’s outcome.

JUNE

Wet spring couldn’t douse drought

The region endured a brutal summer-long drought this year as 100-degree-plus temperatures and dry skies forced towns across the Highland Lakes to adopt water restrictions to help preserve water levels in the area.

Concerned comments on proposed car washes flood social media

A pair of proposed car washes in Marble Falls became controversial online as residents grappled with the possibility of the construction of car washes at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 and next to Walmart on U.S. 281.

Traffic and environmental concerns topped the list of issues for residents during the online frenzy.

Cause of death determined in Kingsland killings; reward offered

Two deceased Kingsland residents were found floating in the Llano River at the Slab, a popular swimming spot on CR 307, on June 10.

The two bodies, identified as Mark Baldwin and Kellie McCormick, were found after a bystander noticed two bodies “lying face down” in the water. Autopsy reports determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

No suspect has yet been charged for the killings. The decision by the Marble Falls City Council to invoke eminent domain on a 2-acre easement was the most-read story by DailyTrib.com readers in 2023. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

JULY

Marble Falls landowners respond to eminent domain threat

The Marble Falls City Council unanimously voted to invoke eminent domain to force the sale of a 2-acre easement on an 800-acre historic ranch in Marble Falls.

The city moved forward with the decision to help aid the construction of a wastewater treatment plant on adjacent land behind Walmart on U.S. 281. Over 700 acres in southeastern Llano County burned in July during a massive wildfire along CR 307 and Texas 71. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Moore Peak Fire signals risk ahead

Over 700 acres of rugged ranch land near CR 307 and Texas 71 burned in mid-July at Moore Peak. The wildfire was the first major fire of the season in the Highland Lakes. It was 100 percent contained on July 16 after four days of burning in southeast Llano County.

Opposition grows to proposed private dam on Llano River

A private dam proposed for the South Llano River sparked controversy as Llano County residents and public officials worked to convince the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to deny a permit for the project.

Dissenters such as Llano Mayor Marion Bishop, State Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Junction), and Llano County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jerry Don Moss lobbied against the recreational dam to ensure the vitality of the area’s water supply.

AUGUST

Growing Marble Falls may ask LCRA for more water

The city of Marble Falls discussed upping its firm water contract from the LCRA by 4,000 acre-feet to accommodate the city’s anticipated growth in early August. The updated contract was included in the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.

No flow in the Llano River

Water ceased to flow over the Llano City Dam on Aug. 23 after months of extreme drought conditions in the area. It marked the second summer in a row that the river stopped.

Burnet County Judge Oakley found not guilty of misuse of government property

A six-person jury determined Burnet County Judge James Oakley was “not guilty” of misusing government property on Aug. 31 following a two-and-a-half-day trial.

The jury was tasked with determining whether Oakley knowingly and willfully intended to gain personal benefit by driving a Burnet County-owned vehicle to meetings of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Oakley is a member of the board. Three other grand jury charges brought against Oakley were quashed but later appealed. A ruling is pending from the state’s Third Court of Appeals.

SEPTEMBER

Marble Falls prepares to buy $7M groundwater system over protests

Marble Falls city officials moved forward with a $7 million contract to buy the Capstone Ranch groundwater system despite mounting protests from the system’s users on Sept. 17.

The city purchased the system to diversify its water resources and to increase its overall capacity to prepare for the city’s expected growth.

Residents of Capstone Ranch, who used the system, aimed to prevent the sale to stave off increases in their water rates. While unsuccessful at stopping the sale, landowners were able to secure a compromise with the city in December to provide limited relief for ratepayers.

Granite Shoals city manager’s job in jeopardy

The city of Granite Shoals considered firing City Manager Peggy Smith in late September following news of alleged mismanagement of the city’s finances during the 2022-23 budget year and for her failure to present a balanced 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

Councilors considered firing Smith after learning she failed to reconcile funds since her tenure as interim city manager stretching back to June 2022.

OCTOBER

Granite Shoals mayor, councilor resign over city manager vote

Granite Shoals Mayor Kiel Arnone and Councilor Kevin Flack announced their resignations on Oct. 3 after a failed attempt by the Granite Shoals City Council to fire City Manager Peggy Smith on grounds of alleged financial mismanagement of the city’s budget.

Arnone served as mayor for a total of five months before issuing his resignation. Mayor Pro-tem Ron Munos was appointed mayor on Oct. 10 following the vacancy. A fire at First Street Plaza in Marble Falls destroyed multiple businesses including China Kitchen, Family Taekwondo Center, Hudson Electric, and others. Photo by Mickey Kinman

Fire rips through China Kitchen, other businesses in downtown Marble Falls

A massive fire at First Street Plaza in Marble Falls on Oct. 4 destroyed multiple businesses housed in the commercial office building.

Businesses affected included China Kitchen, Texas Ink Slingers, Hudson Electric, Lakeside Smoke Shop and CBD, Hair Loft, Family Taekwondo Center and others.

Marble Falls Fire Rescue was aided by the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, Granite Shoals Fire Department, Horseshoe Bay Fire Department, Burnet Fire Department, Spicewood Fire Department, and Lake Travis Fire Rescue. The Marble Falls Police Department and Marble Falls Area EMS were also on the scene.

Permit application pulled for private dam on South Llano River

A permit for a controversial private dam across the South Llano River was withdrawn by Edwards County landowner Gregory C. Garland on Oct. 20 after months of public opposition to the project.

The decision to withdraw from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality permitting process followed dissent from government entities, water advocacy groups, and hundreds of residents.

Collier withdraws Lake LBJ dredging applications with plans to resubmit

Collier Materials withdrew all four of its applications to establish two sand and gravel dredging operations and two processing plants on Lake LBJ on Oct. 23.

Two of the applications were for Kingsland I Sand and Gravel on the Llano River arm of Lake LBJ and Kingsland II Sand and Gravel at the confluence of the Llano and Colorado rivers. The other two permit requests were to establish sand and graveling processing plants under the Highland Lakes Watershed Ordinance.

Save Lake LBJ and the Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance were among the top two advocacy groups against the applications.

NOVEMBER

Corner car wash no more; Marble Falls EDC buys spot for $2M

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation moved forward with a $2 million purchase of a piece of land on the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 on Nov. 1 to fend off a proposed car wash on the property.

The decision came after an onslaught of online dissent from residents when plans were made public for a Tidal Wave Auto Spa at the busy intersection.

Plans for the site remain unclear, but discussions are on the first agendas for both the Marble Falls City Council and Marble Falls EDC in 2024.

Thurman wins Horseshoe Bay mayor’s race; incumbents snag council seats

Horseshoe Bay voters elected Elsie Thurman to serve as the city’s fourth-ever mayor on Nov. 7 following a hotly-contested election against challenger Donald Beeman.

Thurman won the race with 1,427 votes to Beeman’s 894 votes.

The mayor’s race turned divisive in the small town of fewer than 5,000 people following a slew of election-related controversies. An anonymous letter was sent in city mail that disparaged Beeman’s character, and a political action committee formed by part-time residents mailed high-dollar flyers to sway voters’ opinions.

That was followed by Horseshoe Bay Resort banning board members of Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association and Beeman—who serves a board persistent—from resort amenities. The resort then filed a $1 million lawsuit against Beeman and the POA.

Marble Falls football coach, AD resigns

Marble Falls head football coach and Athletic Director Brian Herman submitted his resignation on Nov. 7 after five seasons with the Mustangs.

Herman posted a record of 21-32 during his time with the program. The Mustangs went 3-17 in the final two years of his tenure. The Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees approved Keri Timmerman as the next head football coach and athletic director of Marble Falls High School on Dec. 18. Staff photo by Nathan Bus

DECEMBER

Marble Falls snags Vandergrift coordinator as AD, head football coach

Vandegrift passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator Keri Timmerman was named the next head football coach and athletic director for Marble Falls High School on Dec. 18.

Timmerman’s Vandegrift squad went 36-7 during his three-year tenure with the program, finishing as the Class 6A state runner-up in 2022.

Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway recommended the hire to the district’s Board of Trustees after fielding over 100 applications for the position.

Burnet football coach resigns, AD to retire at the end of 2023-24

Burnet CISD announced major shakeups to its athletic department on Dec. 19 with the declared departures of head football coach Bryan Wood and Athletic Director Kurt Jones.

Wood turned in his resignation, while Jones plans to retire. Both are leaving at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

A search to fill both vacancies is currently underway.

Talks of killing feral cat prompts Granite Shoals emergency meeting

An emergency meeting was held on Dec. 19 by the Granite Shoals City Council after a recording of a discussion regarding killing feral cats by the city’s Wildlife Advisory Committee was posted online.

The Dec. 19 meeting ended with an agreement by the Granite Shoals City Council to form a new committee tasked with determining the best practices to manage the city’s feral cat population.

Councilors also spoke about fixing the city’s relationship with the Hill Country Humane Society. The animal shelter publicly severed ties with the city in the hours following the released recording.

