Who’s behind Horseshoe Bay PAC?

Campaign signs supporting Horseshoe Bay mayoral candidates Donald Beeman and Elsie Thurman flood yards, streets, and businesses in Horseshoe Bay as voters cast ballots during early voting ahead of the Nov. 7 election. Friday, Nov. 3, is the final day to vote early. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Donors behind the Safe and Beautiful Horseshoe Bay PAC have spent $16.02 per registered voter in Horseshoe Bay as organizers attempt to influence the city’s Nov. 7 mayoral contest. The political action committee’s co-founder, Mike Mallick, a part-time resident, said it’s his way of having a voice in the upcoming election.

“The founding of this PAC, in my opinion, is for non-residents to have a voice and to get behind candidates, get behind issues, and get behind some of these propositions in Texas that are important,” he said.

The newly formed PAC has raised $100,000 and spent roughly $70,000, according to Oct. 30 filings to the Texas Ethics Commission, which regulates political action committees in the state. Funds have been spent on high-dollar mailers supporting mayoral candidate Elsie Thurman over her opposition, Donald Beeman. Thurman is currently the city’s mayor pro-tem. Beeman is president of the Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association.

“This is something new for Horseshoe Bay but not new for anywhere else,” Mallick said. “PACs have been around for years and years and do a lot of good work.”

As of Oct. 30, the Horseshoe Bay PAC had only two contributors: Lustra Development LLC of Newbury Park, Calif., and Zorro Capital LLC of Fort Worth. Each donated $50,000 to pay for the mailing campaign and related fees to Austin-based political consulting firm Murphy Nasica & Associates.

Lustra Development is owned by developer Rick Town, who also owns Horseshoe Bay-based construction company Modern Homestead. Zorro Capital is solely operated by Mallick.

“I’ve been coming to Horseshoe Bay for almost 40 years,” Mallick said. “I own a lot of different properties at a lot of different entities.”

Both men have deep ties in Horseshoe Bay; however, neither live in the community full time, which prevents them from voting in local elections. This was the impetus behind the PAC’s formation, Mallick said.

“You take that and then you take the other however many thousands of people who are just like me that own property that can’t vote because they don’t claim residency, you have a little bit of disenfranchisement,” Mallick said. “A good way to have a voice is to be a part of an organization like a PAC.”

Mallick decided to form the PAC after a candidates debate between Thurman and Beeman on Oct. 11.

“I went to the forum with an open mind, already knowing that we needed to figure out what these candidates stood for,” he said. “I listened to both candidates and I watched their body language. I’ve talked with a number of people who know the candidates at Horseshoe Bay, and I just believe the right type of candidate is someone like Elsie. I just think she has the right credentials, the right stature, and she doesn’t have a past like Mr. Beeman does.”

Beeman previously accused the Jaffe family, owners of Horseshoe Bay Resort, of being behind the PAC. Mallick said that is not true.

“(The Jaffe family) hasn’t put one single penny into this PAC,” he said. “Not directly, not indirectly, not any kind of anything. I am a businessman who has had significant involvement and continues to have holdings in Horseshoe Bay, in Llano County, in Burnet County. I have interests that I want protected.”

Mallick does have a longstanding business and personal relationship with members of the Jaffe family, he said. The Fort Worth-based developer built the Horseshoe Bay Resort hotel and conference center in 2004.

“I’ve known and been associated with Doug (Jaffe) in business, and he’s been one of my closest friends for over 40 years,” he said. “I’ve known (Doug’s son) Jordan (Jaffe) his entire life, and his brothers, and I know their mother. We’re very, very close.”

Holdings such as the hotel and conference center and other investments in and around Horseshoe Bay are another reason behind the PAC, Mallick said.

“I care about the quality of growth, and I don’t want the growth impaired by anyone’s personal or selfish vendettas,” he said. “I think we’ve got a problem there with Mr. Beeman.”

Mallick hopes the PAC will continue past the Nov. 7 election to influence other races in the Highland Lakes.

“I think in coming years, you’re going to see this PAC being very active in and around Horseshoe Bay, Llano County, and Burnet County,” he said.

