Marble Falls snags Vandegrift coordinator as AD, head football coach

The Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees on Dec. 18 unanimously approved the hiring of Keri Timmerman as head football coach and athletic director for Marble Falls High School. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Keri Timmerman is the new Marble Falls High School head football coach and athletic director. He previously served as passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator for Leander’s Vandegrift High School.

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved his hiring at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 18.

“There’s something about a small Central Texas town where Friday night lights mean a lot,” Timmerman told DailyTrib.com, referring to Marble Falls. “This is a chance for us to wake a sleeping giant. I think the community and the kids just want a direction.”

Vandegrift went 36-7 during his three years at the school, finishing as the Class 6A state runner-up in 2022.

Timmerman also has experience as a head coach and AD, serving in the dual position from 2015-18 at Lake Worth High School in Tarrant County. He amassed a record of 9-24 in three seasons with the Bullfrogs.

“As an athletic director and football coach, the number one thing (Lake Worth) wanted me to do was have a hand on everything,” Timmerman said. “I was working girls’ programs and training coaches, and there was just a lot of dysfunction in that position that I had to address.”

Other stops in Timmerman’s coaching career include Grapevine-Colleyville, China Spring, Anna, Spring, and Rockwall ISDs.

MFISD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway recommended Timmerman to the board after fielding over 100 applications for the position.

“I’ve been talking about how we are a ‘District of Destination,’” Gasaway said at the board meeting. “We have people who are excited and want to be a part of us.”

Timmerman, who is the 23rd head football coach at Marble Falls, hopes to reinvigorate a football program that has struggled recently after reaching the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs in 2021. The Mustangs have a combined record of 3-17 in the two seasons following that campaign.

He replaces former head coach Brian Herman, who announced his resignation on Nov. 7.

“Coach Herman is a phenomenal coach,” Timmerman said.

Timmerman plans to energize his new squad by introducing the multiple spread, an offensive scheme centered on using a variety of personnel sets and formations to create passing and running lanes for playmakers.

The scheme is a break from the Slot-T, a run-focused offense installed upon Herman’s arrival in 2019. It prioritizes heavy personnel sets, clock management, and the use of motion.

“It’s not going to be we’re going to throw the ball 50 times, unless we have a quarterback and receivers that can do that,” Timmerman said. “It’s all about finding what fits our kids best.”

Culture is also important to the new coach.

“I think the number one thing is having a relationship with kids,” he said. “Being present matters. Being consistent matters.”

