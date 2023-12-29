30 new state laws take effect Jan. 1

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thirty new state laws take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, including a popular property tax relief bill and a controversial law that does away with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or DEI offices at publicly funded colleges and universities.

Here’s a quick look at some of the new laws we will all have to follow come midnight, Sunday, Dec. 31.

TAX RELIEF

The legislature approved Senate Bill 3, an omnibus property tax relief package in its second of four special sessions in 2023. The bill grants total exemption from the state’s franchise tax for nearly 70,000 businesses.

DEI PROGRAMS

Publicly funded colleges and universities can no longer staff or fund DEI offices, as per Senate Bill 17, which was passed during the regular legislation session. Those already in existence will have to be disbanded and employees reassigned, including the chief diversity officer, the person in charge of developing strategies for diverse hiring and training programs.

Schools may no longer offer DEI training and school administrators will have to testify before legislative committees that they are complying with the law.

E-CIGARETTES

As of Jan. 1, marketing and advertising e-cigarettes to minors will be a Class B misdemeanor. House Bill 4758 includes ads or packaging that appeal to minors, such as using cartoon characters, celebrities, or images of candy or juice.

HOAs

Homeowner associations will be required to send property owners a copy of their policies, which must also be posted online. The policies must clearly outline HOA violations and fines.

AT RISK CHILDREN

House Bill 3186 creates a diversion program for children accused of minor offenses. Under the Texas Youth Diversion and Early Intervention Act, authorities may wave penalties for Class C misdemeanors and instead enter young offenders into programs that offer drug and alcohol rehabilitation and awareness programs, job training, and self-improvement.

APPRAISAL DISTRICT DATABASE

House Bill 796 requires appraisal districts to provide a publicly available and searchable internet database of information regarding protest hearings. The database must contain the appraised value according to the appraisal district, the property owner’s asserted value, and the outcome of the hearing. The database will have to be updated by Oct. 1 of each year.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2030, the database must contain information for protests relating to the previous five years.

