GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 20, 2024

05/17/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, May 20

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • amend Llano County and Hamilton County EMS interlocal agreement to increase rental for EMS quarters to $4,775 per month
  • accept donation from DPS for 10 body-worn cameras, 10 desk chargers, and 10 in-car camera systems
  • budget workshop

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, May 21

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • announcement of the retirement of Police Chief Rocky Wardlow
  • donation of arrowheads to the city from the family of Donna Sung
  • discussion and action to establish the Silver Rock Planned Development District
  • establish a legislative platform and priorities for the 89th Legislative Session in Texas

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on renovations to wastewater treatment plant
  • discussion and possible action to retain a recruiting firm to assist in the search for a city manager
  • update on the sale of $7.5 million in certificates of obligations
  • update on the status of the new community center
  • administration of oaths of office
  • election of mayor pro-tem

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • election of mayor pro-tem
  • appointment of council representative for Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee
  • discussion and action regarding appointments to the Economic Development Corp. Board

In executive session:

  • consultation with attorney regarding legal rights and obligations of the city to enforce city ordinances during pending legal challenges to disannexation petitions from the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction
  • consultation with attorney regarding pending or contemplated litigation or settlement offer related to City of Marble Falls v. The Nancy Shifflet Fowler Trust and the Estate of Nancy Jo Fowler, et al.

Highland Haven Board of Aldermen

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • administration of oaths of office
  • appointment of mayor pro-tem
  • discussion of City Hall sign replacement 

Wednesday, May 22

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

9:30 a.m. regular meeting

Redfish Hall, Matagorda Bay Nature Park, 6420 RR 2031

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on fiscal year 2025 business and capital plans 

Sunrise Beach Village City Council

5 p.m. special meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, May 23

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

