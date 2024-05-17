GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 20, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, May 20
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. special meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- amend Llano County and Hamilton County EMS interlocal agreement to increase rental for EMS quarters to $4,775 per month
- accept donation from DPS for 10 body-worn cameras, 10 desk chargers, and 10 in-car camera systems
- budget workshop
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.
Tuesday, May 21
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- announcement of the retirement of Police Chief Rocky Wardlow
- donation of arrowheads to the city from the family of Donna Sung
- discussion and action to establish the Silver Rock Planned Development District
- establish a legislative platform and priorities for the 89th Legislative Session in Texas
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion and action on renovations to wastewater treatment plant
- discussion and possible action to retain a recruiting firm to assist in the search for a city manager
- update on the sale of $7.5 million in certificates of obligations
- update on the status of the new community center
- administration of oaths of office
- election of mayor pro-tem
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- election of mayor pro-tem
- appointment of council representative for Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee
- discussion and action regarding appointments to the Economic Development Corp. Board
In executive session:
- consultation with attorney regarding legal rights and obligations of the city to enforce city ordinances during pending legal challenges to disannexation petitions from the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction
- consultation with attorney regarding pending or contemplated litigation or settlement offer related to City of Marble Falls v. The Nancy Shifflet Fowler Trust and the Estate of Nancy Jo Fowler, et al.
Highland Haven Board of Aldermen
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- administration of oaths of office
- appointment of mayor pro-tem
- discussion of City Hall sign replacement
Wednesday, May 22
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
9:30 a.m. regular meeting
Redfish Hall, Matagorda Bay Nature Park, 6420 RR 2031
- discussion and action on fiscal year 2025 business and capital plans
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
5 p.m. special meeting
Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Thursday, May 23
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.