GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 20, 2024

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, May 20

9 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

amend Llano County and Hamilton County EMS interlocal agreement to increase rental for EMS quarters to $4,775 per month

accept donation from DPS for 10 body-worn cameras, 10 desk chargers, and 10 in-car camera systems

budget workshop

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, May 21

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

announcement of the retirement of Police Chief Rocky Wardlow

donation of arrowheads to the city from the family of Donna Sung

discussion and action to establish the Silver Rock Planned Development District

establish a legislative platform and priorities for the 89th Legislative Session in Texas

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discussion and action on renovations to wastewater treatment plant

discussion and possible action to retain a recruiting firm to assist in the search for a city manager

update on the sale of $7.5 million in certificates of obligations

update on the status of the new community center

administration of oaths of office

election of mayor pro-tem

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

election of mayor pro-tem

appointment of council representative for Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee

discussion and action regarding appointments to the Economic Development Corp. Board

In executive session:

consultation with attorney regarding legal rights and obligations of the city to enforce city ordinances during pending legal challenges to disannexation petitions from the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction

consultation with attorney regarding pending or contemplated litigation or settlement offer related to City of Marble Falls v. The Nancy Shifflet Fowler Trust and the Estate of Nancy Jo Fowler, et al.

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

administration of oaths of office

appointment of mayor pro-tem

discussion of City Hall sign replacement

Wednesday, May 22

9:30 a.m. regular meeting

Redfish Hall, Matagorda Bay Nature Park, 6420 RR 2031

On the agenda:

discussion and action on fiscal year 2025 business and capital plans

5 p.m. special meeting

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, May 23

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

