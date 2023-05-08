Granite Shoals gets new mayor, keeps veteran councilor

Kiel Arnone (center) was elected mayor of Granite Shoals on Saturday, May 6. Arnone recently served as chairman of the city’s Charter Review Committee. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Kiel Arnone was elected mayor of Granite Shoals in a close race with Jim Davant on Saturday, May 6. Also, Ron Munos is embarking on his third term on the City Council after defending his Place 1 seat against challenger Roman Archer.

Arnone, Munos, and the unopposed candidates for places 2, 3, and 5 will be officially sworn into office during the regular council meeting on May 23. Results will be certified at a council meeting on May 16.

Both Arnone and Munos were elected to two-year terms. Judy Salvaggio will take the Place 3 seat, having run opposed. Place 5 Councilor Michael Berg and Place 2 Councilor Kevin Flack keep their seats. They were both appointed to their positions in 2022 and ran unopposed.

May 9 marks the final council meeting for Mayor Aaron Garcia and Place 3 Councilor Samantha Ortis, both of whom chose not to run for re-election.

Arnone won the mayoral race with 221 votes to Davant’s 200 votes, or 52.49 percent to 47.51 percent of the total 421 votes cast, according to Burnet County Elections Office results.

The victor acknowledged the tight race in a social media post on the Residents of Granite Shoals Facebook page on Saturday night.

“I understand that this was a close race and that almost half of the people who voted had chosen another candidate,” reads Arnone’s post. “I promise to remember who I serve and look forward to working for all of you.”

Arnone had campaigned heavily since officially announcing his candidacy in January. He was endorsed by Garcia when the mayor announced he would not run for re-election.

“I am both honored and humbled that the citizens of Granite Shoals elected me to lead our city forward,” Arnone wrote in a statement to DailyTrib.com. “I am committed to the platform I ran on: increased transparency and a reduction of the current levels of discord by returning focus to team building and collaborative efforts.”

Civility in city government was a top issue for every candidate. Arnone, Davant, Munos, and Archer all spoke about the necessity of working together during a March 30 candidates forum held by DailyTrib.com. Ron Munos (left) won his race for Place 1 on the Granite Shoals City Council. This will be his third term on the council, meaning he will be termed out after this next two-year stint. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Munos won his race for Place 1 on the council with 224 votes to Archer’s 174 votes, or 56.28 percent to 43.72 percent of the 398 total votes cast.

This will be his third straight term on the council, his last before he terms out according to the city charter. Munos also serves as mayor pro-tem.

“I am happy the good citizens of Granite Shoals have trusted me for another two years,” Munos wrote in a statement to DailyTrib.com. “I will work hard for everyone, including those who did not vote for me.”

Davant was unavailable for comment in time for this story’s publication, but Archer issued a statement to DailyTrib.com concerning the results of his Place 1 race.

“Thank you (Granite Shoals voters) for the votes — I appreciate it,” Archer said. “I ask that (the people of Granite Shoals) stay connected, go to meetings, and express your opinions. It’s important.”

For questions regarding election results, contact the Burnet County Elections Office at 512-715-5288 or elections@burnetcountytexas.org.

