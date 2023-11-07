Marble Falls football coach, AD resigns

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls head football coach Brian Herman is out after five seasons with the program. He resigned on Nov. 7, 2023. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls head football coach and Athletic Director Brian Herman submitted his resignation on Tuesday, Nov. 7, after five seasons with the Mustangs. His contract was due to end on June 28, 2024.

Assistant Athletic Director John Berkman will serve as interim AD, and coordinators Ryan Craven and Richard Scales will take the reins of the football program.

“Stay together, work hard, and follow the lead of your coaches during this time of change,” said a message from Herman to his players in a media release from the school district announcing his departure. “I love and care for each and every one of you, as does our Mustang coaching staff.”

Herman posted a record of 21-32 during his time with the program. The Mustangs went 3-17 in the final two years of his tenure. He came to Marble Falls from Lockhart High School, where he was head football coach from 2013-18.

“We appreciate coach Herman’s service to (the Marble Falls Independent School District) and commitment to the athletics and football programs,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway told DailyTrib.com. “The district wishes coach Herman success in his future endeavors.”

Herman had a rocky start with the Mustangs, which went 2-8 in 2019. The newly hired coach installed the Slot-T offense, a scheme that emphasizes running over passing. The team rebounded in 2020, going 7-3 and winning the program’s first playoff game since 2010.

Herman’s program peaked in 2021 with a 9-4 record and a Class 5A regional playoff appearance. It was the first time since 1996 that the team reached the third round.

“Marble Falls’ football program was able to achieve successes during his tenure that had not been accomplished in decades,” Gasaway said.

Success was harder for the Mustangs to come by following the 2021 campaign. In two seasons, Herman had an overall record of 3-17 and a district record of 0-10 in the newly formed District 13-4A following UIL realignment during the 2022 offseason.

MFISD will soon begin the process of finding a new head coach.

“Marble Falls ISD will release a timeline soon regarding the replacement search, and we will give an opportunity for the public to provide input in what qualities and characters they hope to find in the next AD/head football coach,” Gasaway said.

