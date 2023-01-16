Arrests made in Tow double homicide

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyler Nathaniel Allen (left) and Jordan Ostrander, both 19, were arrested by Texas Rangers in Guadalupe County and each charged with capital murder on Monday, Jan. 16. The two men are suspected of killing Preston Wessling, 38, and his son, Evan Wessling, 14, on Jan. 14 in Tow. Photos from Guadalupe County Jail

Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Ostrander, both 19, were arrested and each charged with capital murder on Monday, Jan. 16, in the killings of Preston Wessling, 38, and his son, Evan Wessling, 14, in Tow on Saturday. Allen and Ostrander were arrested in Guadalupe County, where they are currently being held in county jail.

Investigators believe Preston and Evan Wessling were shot and killed early Saturday morning at a home on Airport Road in Tow. Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at 4:49 a.m. about multiple gunshot victims at the home. The father and son were found lying in the driveway, both with gunshot wounds, and declared dead at the scene.

Evan Wessling was a freshman at Burnet High School. The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District said counseling would be available for those grieving his death in a social media post to the district’s Facebook page.

Evan’s sister, Tessa Wessling, is raising money for her brother and father’s funeral arrangements via a GoFundMe page.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about several shots fired in the general vicinity of the homicides a little after 1 a.m. Saturday.

No information has been released on if the gunshots and killings are related.

Allen and Ostrander were arrested early Monday morning by Texas Rangers with assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies. Both suspects have San Marcos addresses listed on their arrest records.

The capital murder charge against each of the men carries a potential punishment of life in prison or the death penalty.

The investigation is ongoing. No motive for the killings has been shared by law enforcement.

