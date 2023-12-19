Burnet football coach resigns, AD to retire at end of 2023-24

Burnet head football coach Bryan Wood (left) and BCISD Athletic Director Kurt Jones are both leaving the school district at the end of the 2023-24 year. File photo

The Burnet school district announced major shakeups to its athletic department on Tuesday, Dec. 19, with the declared departures of head football coach Bryan Wood and Athletic Director Kurt Jones. Wood turned in his resignation, while Jones is retiring, both at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

“We have an outstanding athletic program in Burnet (Consolidated Independent School District) that is rooted in spirit, pride, and honor,” Superintendent Keith McBurnett said in a media release. “I appreciate the leadership that Coach Jones and Coach Wood have provided for our coaches and athletes, and the investment they have made in the Burnet athletic program and in this community.”

With his resignation, Wood announced he is pursuing new career opportunities. The coach ended his three-year tenure at Burnet with a record of 15-17.

“While we are certainly unsure of what the future holds, we are extremely confident in who holds the future,” Wood said in a statement. “God led us to Burnet and has blessed us with lots of new lifelong friendships and we look forward to growing those even stronger.”

The outgoing coach’s departure follows the team’s best year since his arrival. The 2023 Bulldogs went 8-4 and ended the season with the program’s first second-round playoff appearance since 2014.

“Brandy and I have grown to love the Burnet Community,” said Wood, referring to his wife. “Having the opportunity to lead the Bulldog football program has been extremely rewarding and has been a huge blessing to both of us. I cannot express enough how thankful we are for the love that we feel and the open arms with which we were welcomed.”

Jones is retiring after 23 years with the district during which he served in various roles, including as head football coach from 2012-18. He has been the athletic director since 2012. During his 11-year tenure as AD, every Burnet High School sports team advanced to the playoffs.

“I have been truly blessed to have worked with such great athletes, coaches, families, and administrators over the past 23 years here in Burnet CISD,” Jones said in a statement. “I am proud of the Burnet Athletic Program and where it stands today.”

That program also claimed district championships in basketball, cross-country, football, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, and volleyball during Jones’ time.

“I believe our culture is rock solid and our entire athletic program as a whole is as strong as it has ever been, with every sport thriving and enjoying much success,” he said. “I believe all these things make this a great time to hand the baton to the next director of athletics.”

Discussions on filling both vacancies are already underway among BCISD board trustees and district administration.

“We are committed to continuing to provide our student-athletes the best opportunities to compete at the highest levels,” Superintendent McBurnett said. “The early timing of both announcements will be a huge asset in our recruitment efforts.”

