Cause of death determined in Kingsland killings; reward offered

The Slab, a short stretch of CR 307 that crosses the Llano River north of Kingsland, is a popular swimming hole for Llano County locals. It is also the scene of a double homicide investigation after the bodies of two Kingsland residents were found in the water on June 10. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said blunt force trauma caused the deaths of two Kingsland residents found floating June 10 in the Llano River at the Slab, a popular swimming spot on CR 307.

The bodies of 59-year-old Mark Baldwin and 62-year-old Kellie McCormick were discovered that morning after law enforcement responded to a 911 call at 10 a.m. reporting that two people were “lying face down” in the water.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for their deaths. The LCSO is also asking people to contact law enforcement if they saw anyone in the area around the time the bodies were found.

“We are asking anyone who was at the slab Friday night, Saturday morning, or passed through, to call us,” Chief Deputy Brad Evans told DailyTrib.com in an emailed response to questions.

He noted that law enforcement is not asking the public to search for murder weapons, contrary to posts on the CTXCrime Facebook page.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating the homicides. Call the LCSO at 325-247-5767 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 with any information regarding the case.

