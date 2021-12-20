Highland Lakes Crisis Network reflects on year of service

Jessica Cornelison, a volunteer with the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, loads her car with meals she and others delivered to those facing food insecurity during the summer. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network addressed more than 218 cases of families in crisis in 2021, according to a media release from the organization. The network outlined its year of service in a Dec. 15 year-end report.

“Please know how much we appreciate your gifts of time, talents, and treasure that you have allocated to HLCN this past year,” officials wrote in the release.

Notable efforts spearheaded by the Crisis Network during 2021 include distributing supplies and over 1,500 meals to those in need during the winter storm in February and helping to provide shelter to 75 people by manning warming stations throughout the freeze.

Volunteers assisted in offering over 1,200 COVID-19 tests for residents and delivered meals to Marble Falls Independent School District students who faced food insecurity due to limited access to free school meals throughout the summer. The organization also held prayer vigils at MFISD campuses, helped supply teachers with wish list items, and organized Polar Plunge and clay shoot fundraisers.

Moving into 2022, the network will focus on projects such as providing transitional housing opportunities to those experiencing homelessness, operating a free closet with household items for clients, addressing gaps in the state’s foster care system through a new Foster Care Initiative, and building trust throughout the community with its newly launched Trust Initiative. The organization will also host a dinner fundraiser with special guest speaker Max Lucado on Jan. 20.

“We are so very thankful for your generous support in 2021 and years past and look forward to seeing how God’s Church is mobilized in 2022 and beyond,” the organization wrote.

The Crisis Network has served the Highland Lakes community since 2018. The organization is made up of local churches and community volunteers.

The nonprofit organization relies on both in-kind and monetary donations to provide services to the community. Donations are tax-deductible.

To learn more about how to donate or volunteer with the organization, visit the Highland Lakes Crisis Network website.

