Food pantries seek donations during high-need holiday season
It’s the season of giving, and Highland Lakes food pantries could use help keeping their shelves stocked for those in need throughout the holidays.
“We can always use canned meats, like chilis and Vienna sausages,” said Lottie McCorckle, director LACare in Burnet. “Soups are good, too, and also cereals.”
Easy-to-eat snacks such as granola bars also make great donations, especially at community blessings boxes that cater to children with working parents.
Food banks and pantries often experience high demand around the holidays, especially because students are home during winter break.
Those in need of assistance can contact their local food bank or pantry for more information. Donations are accepted at any of the following locations:
The Helping Center of Marble Falls
1016 Broadway, Marble Falls
830-693-5689
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday
Joseph’s Food Pantry
706 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
830-220-2344
Hours: 2 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday; first come, first served.
LACare
507 Buchanan, Burnet
512-756-4422
Hours: 2-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays
The Cupboard
4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
830-693-1410
Hours: 4-7 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month
Sharing the Harvest
3435 RR 1431 West, Kingsland
325-388-0620
Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays
Spicewood Helping Hand Crisis
512 Pace Bend Road North
512-808-6092
Hours: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays
Bertram Food Pantry
520 Texas 29 East, Bertram
512-355-2918
Hours: 1-3 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays
Community Blessings Boxes
Bertram Blessing Box at First United Methodist Church
115 North St., Bertram
Open 24/7. Donations can be dropped off on location.
Ross’ Blessing Pantry at First Christian Church
204 E. Graves, Burnet
Open 24/7. Donations can be dropped off on location.
A list including soup kitchen locations is available at burnetcountyhungeralliance.org.