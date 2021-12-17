Food pantries seek donations during high-need holiday season

It’s the season of giving, and Highland Lakes food pantries could use help keeping their shelves stocked for those in need throughout the holidays.

“We can always use canned meats, like chilis and Vienna sausages,” said Lottie McCorckle, director LACare in Burnet. “Soups are good, too, and also cereals.”

Easy-to-eat snacks such as granola bars also make great donations, especially at community blessings boxes that cater to children with working parents.

Food banks and pantries often experience high demand around the holidays, especially because students are home during winter break.

Those in need of assistance can contact their local food bank or pantry for more information. Donations are accepted at any of the following locations:

The Helping Center of Marble Falls

1016 Broadway, Marble Falls

830-693-5689

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday

Joseph’s Food Pantry

706 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

830-220-2344

Hours: 2 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday; first come, first served.

LACare

507 Buchanan, Burnet

512-756-4422

Hours: 2-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays

The Cupboard

4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

830-693-1410

Hours: 4-7 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month

Sharing the Harvest

3435 RR 1431 West, Kingsland

325-388-0620

Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays

Spicewood Helping Hand Crisis

512 Pace Bend Road North

512-808-6092

Hours: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays

Bertram Food Pantry

520 Texas 29 East, Bertram

512-355-2918

Hours: 1-3 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays

Community Blessings Boxes

Bertram Blessing Box at First United Methodist Church

115 North St., Bertram

Open 24/7. Donations can be dropped off on location.

Ross’ Blessing Pantry at First Christian Church

204 E. Graves, Burnet

Open 24/7. Donations can be dropped off on location.

A list including soup kitchen locations is available at burnetcountyhungeralliance.org.

