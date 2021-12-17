Llano County Junior Livestock Show and more Jan. 3-8
The 2022 Llano County Junior Livestock Show and Art, Craft, and Food Show are Jan. 3-8 at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano. The shows are open to Llano County 4-H and FFA members.
The Art, Craft, and Food Show is open to the public for viewing from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 5. Items may be purchased during this time.
A 4-H barbecue lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 6 at the center. The public is invited. Meals are dine-in or to-go and cost $15.
The livestock show schedule follows:
Jan. 3
- 1 p.m. — lambs
- 5 p.m. — Shining Star show
- Immediately following Shining Star — goats
Jan. 4
- 8 a.m. — market hogs
- Immediately following market hogs — gilts
- 1 p.m. cattle
Jan. 6
- 8:30 a.m. — cockerels/pullets
- Immediately following cockerels/pullets — turkeys
- 1 p.m. — rabbits
On Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. is the premium sale, which is also open to the public.
For more information about the shows, contact the Llano County Extension Service at 325-247-5159 or 325-247-4849.