Llano County Junior Livestock Show and more Jan. 3-8

5 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The 2022 Llano County Junior Livestock Show and Art, Craft, and Food Show are Jan. 3-8 at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano. The shows are open to Llano County 4-H and FFA members.

The Art, Craft, and Food Show is open to the public for viewing from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 5. Items may be purchased during this time.

A 4-H barbecue lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 6 at the center. The public is invited. Meals are dine-in or to-go and cost $15.

The livestock show schedule follows:

Jan. 3

  • 1 p.m. — lambs
  • 5 p.m. — Shining Star show
  • Immediately following Shining Star — goats

Jan. 4

  • 8 a.m. — market hogs
  • Immediately following market hogs — gilts
  • 1 p.m. cattle

Jan. 6

  • 8:30 a.m. — cockerels/pullets
  • Immediately following cockerels/pullets — turkeys
  • 1 p.m. — rabbits

On Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. is the premium sale, which is also open to the public.

For more information about the shows, contact the Llano County Extension Service at 325-247-5159 or 325-247-4849.

