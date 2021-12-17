Before she educates on health, new Extension Service agent learning about Burnet County

Kailey Roberts, the new agent for Family and Community Health, at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Service building, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Burnet County has a new Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent for Family and Community Health. Kailey Roberts sat down at her desk in the AgriLife building at 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 13, to get started on meeting, greeting, and finding out what the community needs in the form of health education.

“We are responsible for providing community education for both youth and adults related to health and wellness,” Roberts said. “At least, that’s the short answer.”

Roberts served in the same position in Crockett County, a small West Texas county with about 3,400 people. Her office was in the county seat of Ozona.

“The demographics here are very different than in Ozona,” Roberts told DailyTrib.com. “In a small county like Crockett, 80 percent of the work is with youth and 20 percent with adult. It will be flip-flopped here.”

Her first priority is to get to know Burnet County, its organizations, and the needs of the ever-growing population, which is currently at around 46,000 — about 74 percent more than Crockett County.

“Right now, my goal is to learn the community,” she said. “I don’t have any friends or family here. Right out of the gate, I’m going to learn who is involved with Extension in this county, meet them, and find out what they need from us.”

Originally from San Angelo, Roberts attended the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in counseling.

“I decided I did not want to be a therapist,” she said. “While I was still in grad school, I had an internship with the PAL Program for foster youth, helping prepare them for adult living.”

PAL, or Preparation for Adult Living, is a state-run foster program.

She taught foster children how to budget, how to buy a car, and other things adults needs to know.

“I loved that,” she said. “That’s when I shifted from therapy to education. And right now, I am going to find out how I can best serve Burnet County.”

suzanne@thepicayune.com