Burnet library offers STEAM kits for kids

Herman Brown Free Library patrons can check out STEAM kits, which provide hands-on learning for elementary and early middle school students. Thirty-two kits are available with more than 20 themes in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Elementary and middle school students can investigate robotics, phonics, dinosaurs, and more via STEAM kits at the Herman Brown Free Library. Patrons can check out the kits from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the library, 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet.

“We’re really excited to have them and make them available,” said children’s librarian Rebecca Noah.

The hands-on learning kits teach children about five fields of study: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM).

Each of the 32 kits includes a book and activities based on more than 20 themes. Kits are geared toward elementary school and early middle school students.

The library was able to purchase materials for the kits through a $3,151 grant awarded by the Ladd & Katherine Hancher Library Foundation in October. Noah spearheaded efforts to provide STEAM kits to patrons after parents asked for innovative options to help their children learn about the subjects.

Kits can be checked out for up to two weeks. For more information about kit availability, visit the library website or call 512-715-5228.

