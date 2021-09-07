Support Community Press

Highland Lakes Crisis Network hosts first Clay Shoot Fundraiser

12 hours ago

Registration for participants and sponsors is open for the Highland Lakes Crisis Network’s first Clay Shoot Fundraiser. The event is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, on the sporting clays course at Copperhead Creek Shooting Club, 7030 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. 

Tickets are $100 for individuals and $400 for teams of four. Ticket fees are waived for teams made up of first responders. Organizations and individuals can also purchase trail and event sponsorships or become an event underwriter. 

Raffle drawings for prizes donated by local businesses also will take place during the event. The $10 tickets are available online. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. 

Event and raffle tickets as well as sponsorship packages can be purchased on the event’s webpage.  Proceeds will go directly toward funding Highland Lakes Crisis Network programs and services, including initiatives ministering to children experiencing homelessness and those placed in the foster care system. 

During the event, each participant will receive 100 sporting clays to shoot while making their way through courses, including 25 covered firing positions. Shooters can purchase $5 mulligan rounds to replace missed clays. 

Registration begins at 8 a.m. the day of the shoot with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Prizes will be given to the top male and female shooters, top teams, and top youth participants. Lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A. 

Ammunition is not provided, but some will be available for purchase during the event. Hearing and eye protection must be worn by participants while shooting. Those who have their own gear are encouraged to bring it.

