Marble Falls church ministries donate gifts to Granite Mesa Health Center

Over 100 bundles of handcrafted lap quilts and neck pillows were donated to Granite Mesa Health Center by the Creative Hearts Ministry at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, 901 La Ventana Drive. Courtesy photo

Christmas came early for the residents of Granite Mesa Health Center, 1401 Max Copeland Drive in Marble Falls. Last week, gifts, lap blankets, and neck pillows were delivered by ministries of St. Frederick’s Baptist Church Mission Outreach and First Baptist Church of Marble Falls.

“We are overwhelmed by the kindness of these churches and are so grateful for their generosity to our folks,” said Betty McGuffey, the marketing agent for Granite Mesa.

Hosted by St. Frederick’s, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls, this year’s Elves for the Elderly gift drive collected 80 presents for distribution among the residents of the nursing home and rehabilitation center. Each gift consisted of items such as slippers, blankets, and books.

In addition to the wrapped gifts, more than 100 handcrafted neck pillows and lap quilts were donated by members of the Creative Heart’s Ministry at First Baptist, 901 La Ventana Drive in Marble Falls. Each of these labors of love will keep residents cozy during the remaining winter months, McGuffey said.

Visit the church websites to learn more about outreach programs and ministries at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls or St. Frederick’s Baptist Church.

