Marble Falls High School graduate Maddy Hatchett pursues career in music

Maddy Hatchett, a 2017 Marble Falls High School graduate, is pursuing a career as a singer and songwriter. Her most recently released single, “Lately,” can be found on music streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify. Courtesy image

Musician Maddy Hatchett associates Marble Falls with her growing love for music and the impetus for her career goals as a singer and songwriter.

“I was a sophomore in high school when I started playing, and I took that passion with me when I went to college,” she explained. “I’ll always associate (Marble Falls) with where a lot of my love of music was fostered.”

Now, the 23-year-old college graduate has three singles available for streaming on music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Her most recent single, a song called “Lately,” explores the feelings of loneliness and isolation she experienced during the height of the pandemic. The song was released in late-September and was followed by a music video in the following weeks.

“I think a lot of us turned to art during (lockdowns and social distancing),” Hatchett said. “I know I definitely did.”

Her music, which she says fits in the Americana genre, was heavily influenced by musicians such as the Eagles and Willie Nelson, who she listened to during childhood visits to her grandparents house.

Hatchett, whose real name is Madison Williams, moved to the Highland Lakes at the beginning of her high school career. Her love of music was heavily influenced by her grandfather, Charlie Hatchett, who worked in the music industry as a booking agent with his company, Hatchett Talent Agency. It was only after her grandfather passed away in 2014 that she began teaching herself to play guitar.

“One of my big aspirations is to really be diligent with music and that part of my life,” she said.

Hatchett graduated from the University of Texas in Austin earlier this year and currently spends time between Austin and the Highland Lakes. Hatchett has played at local venues such as the Spicewood Vineyards, and opened for singer/songwriter Sarah Grace during the 2020 Spicewood Arts concert series.

To stay up to date with Hatchett’s upcoming performances, visit the artist’s Facebook page.

