Last week for Highland Lakes lights displays and Marble Falls ice rink

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Walkway of Lights, 305 Buena Vista Drive, reflects off pf Lake Marble Falls. The last night to stop by the display or to skate at the ice rink is Jan. 1. Photo by Ronnie Madrid/Divine Radiance Photography

Christmas has come and gone, but the lights are still shining bright in the Highland Lakes. The Marble Falls ice rink and all big lights displays will remain up until the new year.

Ice Skating in Marble Falls

It’s the last week to skate at the Marble Falls Winter Ice Skating Rink, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Lakeside Park. It’s open from 6-10 p.m. daily until Jan. 1.

Tickets for a one-hour skating slot can be purchased in advance at $10 per person on the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation website. Otherwise, they are $12 per person at the gate.

The last of the season’s snow days, which features artificial snow falling from machines located just outside the ice skating tent, are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 28, and Friday, Dec. 29.

Highland Lakes Lights Displays

Marble Falls’ Walkway of Lights, located at 305 Buena Vista Drive, will close for the season at 10 p.m. Jan. 1.

Burnet’s Trail of Lights, which is spread across three locations, including the lawn of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., shuts off on New Year’s Eve.

Jan. 2 is the last night to walk the Christmas by the Highway lights display in Granite Shoals. Lights will be on from 6-10 p.m. at the display, located on the corner of H.A. Barnett Drive and RR 1431.

Admission is free to all three light displays.