Elves for the Elderly and other groups seek volunteers and gifts

Santa’s elves stationed in the Highland Lakes are working overtime to make sure every child and senior adult has presents under the tree by Christmas Day. Along with numerous organizations collecting and distributing gifts for kids, Elves for the Elderly takes care of older residents who also face a holiday with no cheer.

Below are a list of several local groups still needing donations and volunteers as well as those still accepting applications for toys.

Elves for the Elderly

Coordinated by Bessie Jackson of St. Frederick’s Baptist Church Mission Outreach, Elves for the Elderly collects gifts for older adults, many of whom are either homebound or don’t have family nearby.

During the month of December, the group collects or buys gifts for the elderly and distributes them. For many of the recipients, this could be the only gift they get at Christmas.

Ideas for gifts include, but are not limited to: slippers, blankets, gloves, large-print books, mufflers, and “anything you’d want for Christmas.”

Monetary donations, which Elves for the Elderly volunteers use to purchase gifts, are also appreciated.

Gifts and donations can be dropped off at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls.

Contact Jackson at 830-693-4499 or bessiejackson950@gmail.com.

Registration to receive toys ends 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway; and 3 p.m. that day at the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services, 1406 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

Donated toys can be dropped off at several locations, including a box in the lobby of Horseshoe Bay City Hall, 1 Community Drive, now through Dec. 20. The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Dec. 8 is also collecting toys for the group until 3 p.m. at locations in Burnet and Marble Falls.

Volunteers are needed for toy sorting, sacking, and distribution from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1512 Pony Circle.

For more information on the program or volunteer opportunities, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

Applications for Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach toys are available through Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 1406 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls, and The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway.

Distribution takes place Saturday, Dec. 18, at Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View Lane in Granite Shoals.

Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach needs volunteers for several upcoming events.

All of these take place at Grace United Methodist Church except for the Dec. 10 shopping day:

Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. — sorting toys and gifts collected from The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive and the Granite Shoals Police Department and Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Operation Fill the Boat toy drive

Friday, Dec. 10, time and location to be determined — shopping day to purchase more gifts

Saturday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. — set up church room for toys and gifts

Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 13-14, at 8 a.m. — prepare the space for gift sorting (will add Wednesday, Dec. 15, if necessary)

Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 15-16, at 6-8 p.m. — shopping nights for gifts

Contact Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach through its Facebook page or by emailing gschristmasoutreach@gmail.com.

While applications are closed for those needing assistance, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers still needs friendly elves to get everything ready for distribution and pickup.

Pickup day is Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The organization needs volunteers up to that day and on it for preparation and distribution. Visit the Burnet County Santa’s Helpers Facebook page for more information.

