Creative Hearts Ministry celebrates 15 years with Aug. 17 open house

The Creative Hearts Ministry is hosting a 15-year celebration to commemorate its project of giving quilted items to people around the world. Courtesy photo

The Creative Hearts Ministry celebrates 15 years of wrapping the world in loving quilts with an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Building 5 of the old First Baptist Church of Marble Falls campus, 501 12th St.

“That’s our regular meeting and gathering day,” founder Mojo Cornelius said. “We will be there as a normal workday. We want people to come by and have a piece of cake.”

The members have been making quilts for wounded soldiers, children removed from their homes or going to camps, and countless others as well as lap robes for nursing homes and veterans.

They make blankets for babies in neonatal intensive care units and giraffes to cover their incubators and fidget mats for Alzheimer units. For 15 years, members have been providing homemade neck pillows, knitted hats, teddy bears, pencil bags, dog beds, and so much more.

“CHM has reached around the world and is genuinely international – Africa, China, Honduras, Columbia, U.S. military bases in Germany,” Cornelius said. “It has grown beyond anything I could have imagined it being.”

The group started out small, just three or four people making a couple of quilts a month.

“Now, we have 25 to 30 people on a regular basis and others come and get something to take home,” she said.

Cornelius began the ministry following a visit to Kenya. While there, she was enjoying tea with a minister’s wife, who asked Cornelius how she contributes to her congregation and community.

“I didn’t do a lot back then,” she said. “I didn’t have a plug-in ministry.”

A veteran seamstress and quilter, Cornelius felt led to approach First Baptist Church of Marble Falls pastors about starting Creative Hearts. They immediately said yes.

“Only a handful of items go to First Baptist Church, unless it’s a crisis,” Cornelius said. “We don’t always get to visit the people we give to. This gives them a hug and shares the love of Christ. We can show them somebody cares. Hopefully, we encourage not just the recipients but those around them.”

