Christian author Max Lucado guest speaker at Highland Lakes Crisis Network fundraiser

Pastor, speaker, and best-selling author Max Lucado is the guest speaker at a Highland Lakes Crisis Network fundraiser Jan. 20, 2022. Courtesy photo

Tickets are on sale for the first Highland Lakes Crisis Network fundraiser, which is 6-9 p.m. Jan. 20 at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. Christian author Max Lucado will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 event, which is themed “Children in Crisis.”

The pastor of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio is a best-selling author who “writes books for people who don’t read books,” he says on his website. He combines poetic storytelling and homespun humor to deliver the message of God’s love.

Christianity Today called him “America’s Pastor,” while Reader’s Digest dubbed him “The Best Preacher in America.”

His books have sold more than 120 million copies in 54 languages. His most recent, “You Are Never Alone: Trust in the Miracle of God’s Presence and Power,” was published in September 2020.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $300 each. Event sponsorship packets are also available at $15,000, $5,000, and $2,500. Each packet includes seating for a group of 10 people and recognition at the event.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online.

Event proceeds go directly toward Crisis Network initiatives, such as the recently launched Foster Care Initiative, which aims to stop the cycle of generational poverty across the Highland Lakes by providing essential services and care to children experiencing homelessness and those in the foster care system.

In addition to Lucado’s talk, attendees can expect informative speeches from network leaders and organizers and live auctions.

For more information, email Nancy Rogers at nancy@hlcn.love.

editor@thepicayune.com