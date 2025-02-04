LCRA flags issues in quarry permit

Asphalt Inc.'s proposed rock quarry, which would be located south of Burnet and near Camp Longhorn and Longhorn Cavern and Inks Lake state parks. Image courtesy of Randy Printz

The Austin-based company proposing to build a rock-crushing facility near the city of Burnet and two state parks must correct multiple deficiencies in its permit application after a review by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The LCRA, responsible for managing the lower Colorado River and protecting water quality within the Highland Lakes, began a technical review of the application on Jan. 2 and determined it did not fully meet Highland Lakes Watershed Ordinance requirements.

The application, submitted by Westward Environmental Inc. on behalf of Asphalt Inc. LLC, failed to meet key regulatory requirements, including proof of property owner notifications, detailed stormwater containment plans, and groundwater protection measures.

In its review letter, the LCRA gave the applicant 30 days from Jan. 31 to submit revisions or request an extension. Without corrections, the project could face delays or potential denial. The total time allowed for revisions cannot exceed six months from the original application filing date.

The public may comment online on the permit application until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

Among LCRA’s concerns are unclear stormwater containment plans, missing hydrological data, and a failure to properly mark environmental buffer zones. The river authority also raised questions about groundwater protection, quarry pit depth, and compliance with state and federal environmental regulations. Additionally, the cost estimates for erosion and sediment control did not align with LCRA standards.

While not an outright rejection, the LCRA’s findings require Westward Environmental and Asphalt Inc. to resolve deficiencies before approval. Failure to comply could lead to prolonged delays or potential denial.

For more information about the LCRA permit application review process, contact the authority’s Water Quality Protection at 512-578-7500 or hlwo@Icra.org.

Rock quarry backlash

The proposed quarry, which would be built at 3221 FM 3509, just south of the Burnet city limits, is opposed by many Burnet County residents due to its proximity to Camp Longhorn, Longhorn Cavern State Park, and Inks Lake State Park. Asphalt Inc. previously submitted an air-quality permit application (#176835) to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in August, which remains active.

