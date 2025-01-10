Rock crusher applies for LCRA permit

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Asphalt Inc.'s proposed rock quarry, which would be located south of Burnet and near Camp Longhorn and Longhorn Cavern and Inks Lake state parks, is now under review by the Lower Colorado River Authority for potential impact on water quality in the Highland Lakes. Image courtesy of Randy Printz

Austin-based Asphalt Inc. LLC submitted a new permit application Jan. 2 to the Lower Colorado River Authority for approval to build a rock quarry just south of the Burnet city limits.

The application is under review for potential impact to water quality in the Highland Lakes area. A public comment period is open until Feb. 7, 2025.

The LCRA, established in 1934, is responsible for managing the lower Colorado River, producing electricity, providing water supply services, and protecting water quality within the Highland Lakes and the lower Colorado River watershed.

The Asphalt Inc. application has been deemed administratively complete, and a technical review is underway. As part of its review, the LCRA will evaluate whether the company’s proposal meets the Highland Lakes Watershed Ordinance requirements. This includes evaluating stormwater management plans, erosion and sediment control measures, and groundwater protection strategies. During the review, the LCRA will only consider water quality issues laid out in the ordinance.

The public may provide input on Asphalt Inc.’s permit application online, by mail, or in person. Comments may be mailed to Mail Stop L106, P.O. Box 220, Austin, TX 78767, or delivered in person to 3700 Lake Austin Blvd. in Austin. Submitted comments will be considered part of the review process.

For more information about the LCRA permit application review process, contact the authority’s Water Quality Protection at 512-578-7500 or hlwo@Icra.org.

ROCK CRUSHER BACKLASH

The proposed site at 3221 FM 3509 has sparked public protest due to its proximity to Camp Longhorn, Longhorn Cavern State Park, and Inks Lake State Park. Asphalt Inc. submitted an air-quality permit application (#176835) to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in August. It remains active and has received over 4,000 public comments. Around 100 people spoke out against the quarry during a Dec. 10 TCEQ meeting held in Burnet.

