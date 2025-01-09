Marble Falls fire displaces two families

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Deborah and Zachary Kerr and their three sons, Camden (8), Wyatt (6), and Brody (1), lost their Marble Falls home in a Jan. 8 fire. The family is currently staying with Zachary’s mother while searching for a new place to live. Photo courtesy of Deborah Kerr

A fire in a Marble Falls duplex Wednesday, Jan. 8, destroyed one family’s home and displaced their neighbors.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze, which started after strong winds reignited embers from a fire pit in the backyard of Deborah and Zachary Kerr. The flames spread to a wooden doghouse, then to the Kerrs’ home, and into the shared attic, damaging the other side of the duplex.

“We poured two or three bowls of water on (the fire pit) and thought it was all good,” Deborah said. “But somehow, because of the winds yesterday, it sparked the embers again.”

Marble Falls Fire Rescue Capt. Jeff Beltran confirmed this account.

“Based on our investigation, the fire wasn’t completely out,” he said. “It was an unintentional act that spread to the exterior of the house.”

Crews from Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, and Horseshoe Bay extinguished the flames and rescued the Kerrs’ pets. The Kerr family’s home on Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls was destroyed in a Jan. 8 fire, which spread from their backyard to the house and into the shared attic of their duplex. The blaze displaced two families and left most of the Kerrs’ belongings unsalvageable. Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames and rescue the family’s pets. Photo courtesy of Deborah Kerr

The Kerrs’ neighbors were also displaced by the fire. Deborah expressed remorse for the impact on the other family.

“We feel so bad that, while it was an accident, they’ve been displaced along with their daughter because of this,” she said. “Anything the community can do to help them as well would mean so much to us.”

For the Kerr family, including their three young sons, it has been a devastating loss. With most of their belongings unsalvageable, they have temporarily moved into Zachary’s mother’s home in Meadowlakes.

“The interior has no ceiling, just holes in the roof. Everything is destroyed,” Deborah said.

Their middle son, Wyatt, who has autism, is particularly affected by the upheaval.

“He stayed up all night screaming and crying. I fear letting him see the inside of the house,” she said.

HOW TO HELP

Both families are in need of support to recover. The Kerr family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of a deposit for a new home.

“Our goal is to secure a home for our children,” Deborah said. “But any support, any prayers right now, I think, is going to help us the most.”

You may donate via the GoFundMe page or by calling Deborah Kerr at 682-712-4775.

