Inks Lake State Park seeks Dark Sky status

Inks Lake State Park (pictured at night) could become a certified Dark Sky Park, where visitors can experience unspoiled views of the stars while supporting wildlife conservation and astro-tourism. Photo by Colin S. Osburn via Adobe Stock

Inks Lake State Park has applied for certification as an International Dark Sky Park in an effort to benefit native wildlife, visitor experiences, and the local economy. The Burnet-area park is one of the most visited Texas State Parks and home to at least two endangered species.

The only other Dark Sky state park in the Highland Lakes area is Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

Inks Lake State Park, 3630 Park Road 4 West, plans to host educational outreach efforts to promote dark skies and reduce light pollution in nearby areas.

A Dark Sky Park has minimal light pollution to protect the site’s natural darkness and offer an unobstructed view of the stars. The DarkSky International certification process requires that parks implement “night sky-friendly” lighting and manage it effectively, as excessive artificial light significantly disrupts ecosystems.

Inks Lake State Park is home to endangered bird species like the golden-cheeked warbler and black-capped vireo, which rely on dark skies for survival. Artificial light disrupts the flight of migratory songbirds as well as that of the nocturnal insects essential to pollination and the food chain.

Beyond the environmental impact, becoming a Dark Sky Park attracts astro-tourists seeking stargazing, astrophotography, and other such programs. Inks Lake often hosts night sky events with the Austin Astronomical Society.

Astro-tourism has proven economic benefits. According to the National Park Service, visitors who come for astronomy programs spend more on lodging, dining, and equipment needs, creating a financial ripple effect for surrounding communities.

For more information about Inks Lake State Park, visit its Texas Parks and Wildlife webpage or Facebook page.

