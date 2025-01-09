Llano County gets Workforce Solutions office for job seekers, employers

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A collection of Llano County and city of Llano officials, along with representatives from Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, cut the ribbon on a new WSRCA office in Llano. The office will serve as a resource hub for job seekers and employers in the city and county. Courtesy photo from WSRCA

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area opened a new office in Llano on Tuesday, Jan. 7, bringing a suite of job training programs and resources for job seekers and employers in the city and the rest of Llano County.

WSRCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between the needs of employers and the workforces of communities surrounding Travis County with an overall mission of developing economic prosperity in the region.

The new WSRCA office, located at 102 W. Dallas St., Suite F, in Llano, will offer career development services, training programs, guidance for veterans in the local job market, and more depending on the unique needs of Llano County.

“This new workforce office in Llano County will serve as a valuable resource for both employers and job seekers,” wrote Paul Fletcher, CEO of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, in a Jan. 7 media release. “We encourage the community to visit the office to learn more about the available services.”

Workforce Solutions-RCA has already made significant contributions to the development of Highland Lakes-area workforces. The organization is in the midst of dispersing $12 million in grant money across its nine-county coverage area, and $4 million of that has gone toward the training of 325 adults in high-demand jobs across Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties.

WSRCA’s mission is largely facilitated by Workforce Network Inc. in the Highland Lakes, which uses the grant money to organize training sessions, such as free credit analyst trainings in Marble Falls and free commercial drivers license training in Llano.

Learn more about the new Workforce Solutions-RCA office in Llano by calling 325-248-0275 or visiting in person Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.