Free credit analyst training at TTU-Highland Lakes starts 2nd year

A collage of photos of recent graduates from the Bank Credit Analyst course at Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes in Marble Falls. All of these graduates received free tuition from Workforce Network Inc. Courtesy photos

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes is offering a free, intensive credit analyst course to eligible candidates in the fall of 2024. The Workforce Network Inc. program provides professional development for banking employees.

The credit analyst training is a 26-week online course combined with weekly in-person classes at the Texas Tech campus, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls. It is designed for those with a foundational understanding of accounting and finance and is open to current bank staff and the general public.

To be eligible, candidates must be 18 years or older, residents of Burnet, Llano, or Blanco counties, and a U.S. citizen or eligible to work in the country. If accepted into the program, Workforce Network will completely cover tuition.

“One of the greatest challenges facing all community banks today is attracting good accounting and loan operations personnel,” said Chris Williston, former president and CEO of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, in a media release from Workforce Network. Williston helped develop the credit analyst course. “Smaller community banks struggle to fund internal training programs to grow their own talent.”

The credit analyst training course begins at the end of August. Spots are limited, so apply soon by calling a TTU advisor at 806-834-2580.

Eight banking employees completed the credit analyst training in May, marking the first round of successful graduates. If you are already employed with a bank, you must consult with your job before applying to the program.

Local bank presidents in Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties agree that completing the TTU credit analyst program would make someone eligible for a credit analyst position just as much as someone with a bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance, according to the media release.

“The goal is to link employers struggling to fill positions with training providers and local community expertise to transform how an industry sector recruits, trains, and places workers struggling to find quality training for high-quality jobs right here where we live and work,” said Gail Davalos, Workforce Network’s stakeholders relations director.

Workforce Network is a partner of Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, which was awarded $12 million in grant funding to support job training for residents in nine counties surrounding Austin. Workforce Network is managing $4 million of the grant to train 325 adults in high-demand positions throughout Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties.

Email ashley.atkison@ruralcapital.net to learn more about other Workforce Network job training opportunities.

dakota@thepicayune.com

