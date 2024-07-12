Spicewood Elementary makes prestigious honor roll 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Spicewood Elementary was one of 835 Texas schools named to the Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll. File photo

Spicewood Elementary School was named to the Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll, a recognition program based solely on student achievement data.

Texas schools receiving the prestigious honor scored comprehensively higher than other schools during the state’s annual STARR test. To make the honor roll, a school or district must perform above average-scoring schools or districts at least 80 percent of the time.

Spicewood Elementary finished within the top 12 percent of schools statewide.

“Our teachers work extremely hard to engage students and make learning relevant,” Principal Kara Gasaway said in a media release. “Even more importantly, they build relationships with students that enable a safe environment for students to make mistakes and learn from them. The learning is in the struggle.”

The principal also pointed to the determination displayed by Spicewood Elementary parents and students as a driving force behind the honor.

“Our families and students must also be commended for their dedication to education,” she said. “Spicewood Elementary is dedicated to and thankful for our community of learners.”

The ERP Honor Roll is part of the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, an initiative that seeks to engage business leaders with schools that prepare students with essential skills for the future.

“We are incredibly proud of Spicewood Elementary’s consistent achievements,” said Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway in a media release. “This honor reflects the unwavering dedication of our teachers, staff, students, and families. Their collective efforts have created an environment where excellence thrives. We look forward to continuing this tradition of success and setting even higher standards for student achievement.”

