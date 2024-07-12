LCRA offers more rebates for water-saving landscapes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Using drought-tolerant and native plants in landscaping is one way to conserve water and get rebates from the LCRA. Adobe Stock image

The Lower Colorado River Authority has expanded its WaterSmart rebate program for residential and commercial users, creating more opportunities to get cash back for conserving.

As of July 9, WaterSmart rebates can cover the cost of upgrades to landscaping and irrigation by as much as $600 per home or $5,000 per business.

Residents and businesses must receive water from an LCRA customer, such as a city, or have a contract with the authority itself to qualify for the rebates. Any resident or business that uses water drawn from the Highland Lakes likely qualifies.

RESIDENTIAL USERS

The LCRA now covers:

up to $600 for compost and mulch;

up to $40 for a hose-end timer;

and as much as 50 cents per square-foot, up to $600, for converting healthy turf grass to native garden beds or drought-tolerant landscapes.

Find a full list of residential rebates and the application process here.

COMMERCIAL USERS

The LCRA now covers:

as much as $5,000 per connection, up to $500, for WaterSense smart controllers;

up to $40 for hose-end timers;

as much as $300 for flow sensors, up to $250, for replacing sand or diatomaceous pool filters with high-efficiency cartridge pool filters;

and as much as 50 cents per square-foot, up to $4,000, for converting healthy turf grass to native garden beds or drought-tolerant landscapes.

Find a full list of commercial rebates and the application process here.

Many of the WaterSmart rebates are for reducing outdoor watering, which the LCRA has identified as one of the biggest uses during the summer.

“We know that homeowners typically use up to 70 percent of their water outdoors during summers, so it makes sense that’s where the biggest water savings are available,” LCRA Executive Vice President of Water John Hofmann said in a media release announcing the rebates. “Covering pools, putting a timer on a hose, making sure sprinkler systems are working efficiently, and taking care of the soil all help save water. These rebates can help cover those costs.”

