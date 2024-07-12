GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 15, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, July 15

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action regarding purchase of a Chevrolet Suburban

discussion and action regarding an interlocal agreement between MFISD and the city of Marble Falls for a school resource officer

discussion and action regarding a pre-bond service agreement with Pfluger Architects

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

report on the PetPals trap, neuter, release program from May 21

report on Hope Animal Clinic’s TNR from June 28

discussion and action on planning the next PetPals TNR on July 19

discussion and action regarding the adoption of Alley Cats Allies TNR Process Guide

Tuesday, July 16

3 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

propose the fiscal year 2025 tax rate

discussion and action regarding the preliminary transportation plan and budget for fiscal year 2025

3:30 p.m. budget workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discussion regarding the fiscal year 2025 budget

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discussion and action to retain a construction manager at risk for building the new community center, pool, and other related improvements

discussion and action regarding a proposal to add a volunteer charge to customers’ utility billing to assist with maintaining trees within the city

In executive session: discussion of the city manager search

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing on a conditional use permit to allow for quadplexes near Seventh Street and Avenue T

public hearing, discussion, and first reading of an ordinance to prohibit the feeding of wildlife on public property

discussion and action regarding a construction agreement between the city and the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group for the development of an inclusive playground at Westside Park

discussion and action to authorize the submission of a Texas Parks and Wildlife Local Parks grant application in the amount of $750,000 for Westside Park improvements

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion regarding the fiscal year 2025 budget

discussion and review of the drought contingency plan

Thursday, July 18

10 a.m. budget workshop

Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, July 19

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the co-op’s website for more information.

