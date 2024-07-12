GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 15, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, July 15
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion and action regarding purchase of a Chevrolet Suburban
- discussion and action regarding an interlocal agreement between MFISD and the city of Marble Falls for a school resource officer
- discussion and action regarding a pre-bond service agreement with Pfluger Architects
Granite Shoals Community Cats Advisory Committee
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- report on the PetPals trap, neuter, release program from May 21
- report on Hope Animal Clinic’s TNR from June 28
- discussion and action on planning the next PetPals TNR on July 19
- discussion and action regarding the adoption of Alley Cats Allies TNR Process Guide
Tuesday, July 16
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- propose the fiscal year 2025 tax rate
- discussion and action regarding the preliminary transportation plan and budget for fiscal year 2025
Meadowlakes City Council
3:30 p.m. budget workshop
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion regarding the fiscal year 2025 budget
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion and action to retain a construction manager at risk for building the new community center, pool, and other related improvements
- discussion and action regarding a proposal to add a volunteer charge to customers’ utility billing to assist with maintaining trees within the city
- In executive session: discussion of the city manager search
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- public hearing on a conditional use permit to allow for quadplexes near Seventh Street and Avenue T
- public hearing, discussion, and first reading of an ordinance to prohibit the feeding of wildlife on public property
- discussion and action regarding a construction agreement between the city and the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group for the development of an inclusive playground at Westside Park
- discussion and action to authorize the submission of a Texas Parks and Wildlife Local Parks grant application in the amount of $750,000 for Westside Park improvements
Highland Haven Board of Aldermen
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion regarding the fiscal year 2025 budget
- discussion and review of the drought contingency plan
Thursday, July 18
Sunrise Beach Village City Council
10 a.m. budget workshop
Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive, Sunrise Beach Village
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Friday, July 19
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Check the co-op’s website for more information.