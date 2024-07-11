NEW BIZ: Fun fine dining at Adele’s

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Adele’s Restaurant & Lounge at 112 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Adele’s Restaurant & Lounge brings an upscale menu with a twist to Marble Falls. The restaurant opened in early July at 112 U.S. 281, the former site of Flat Creek Enoteca.

“We wanted to do something different,” owner Cody Bone told DailyTrib.com. “We wanted to do a play on fine dining. We want to make fine dining fun.”

Adele’s features elevated American-style fare, wood-fired pizzas, a full-service bar, and an outdoor, pet-friendly patio space.

“We want to cater to all crowds,” Bone said. “If you come in a suit and want a martini, we want you to feel comfortable. If you come in with your dog and want to sit on the porch and eat a pizza and drink a beer, that’s fine, too.”

The restaurant also hosts live music indoors on Fridays and Saturdays. Once the weather cools down in the fall, patrons will be able to enjoy shows on the patio.

“Right now, it’s inside because it’s so stinking hot,” Bone said. “Anytime the weather permits, we’ll be outside.”

Adele’s Restaurant & Lounge is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for Sunday brunch. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

