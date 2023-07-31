Free CDL classes in gear, start of effort to train local workforce

A group of new students on their first day of free training to obtain their Class A commercial driver’s license. The classes are made possible through Workforce Network Inc., Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, and Llano County leadership. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A branch of the American Truck Driving School held its first day of commercial driver’s license classes at the Llano County Community Center on Monday, July 31, marking the start of a multi-million-dollar effort to bring free, high-quality job training to rural communities in Central Texas.

Workforce Network Inc. and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area are implementing a series of programs to offer residents in Llano, Burnet, and Blanco counties free training for high-demand jobs with local employers.

The classes offered at the community center, 2340 W. Haynie St. in Llano, were paid for with $12 million from the federal Good Jobs Challenge Grant awarded to Workforce Solutions RCA to stimulate the workforces of the nine rural counties surrounding Travis County. Of that, $4.6 million was given to Workforce Network for Llano, Burnet, and Blanco counties specifically.

“Our grant is to train people in good jobs and to help employers with chronically open positions,” Workforce Network coordinator Gail Davalos told DailyTrib.com at the first CDL class. “As we all know, a CDL driver is a high-demand job, and there are a lot of openings in local communities.”

Workforce Network research found a need for CDL drivers in the area, which ultimately led to free training, Davalos said. She noted that a typical Class A CDL training could cost $5,000 to $7,000, and the nearest classes for Llano, Burnet, and Blanco residents would be in Killeen, a lengthy drive. The training lasts four weeks and runs from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“Access to a training program like this is a paramount opportunity for local residents,” she said. “(Cost and travel) are high barriers for the students to pay. Small employers can’t afford it either. Part of our mission is eliminating those barriers to access.”

New CDL drivers can make $48,000 to $80,000 a year, according to ATDS Director of Operations Rob Hunt, who teamed up with Workforce Network and Workforce Solutions RCA to open the Llano training center. He noted that it wouldn’t be financially feasible to create a training location like this normally, so the funds from the grant were essential.

“This grant’s definitely a plus for these small communities and employers,” he said.

The Llano County Commissioners Court voted in September 2022 to allow Workforce Network to hold trainings at the community center. According to Davalos, County Judge Ron Cunningham and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jerry Don Moss were instrumental in facilitating the training.

While the current CDL training is full, future classes will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area at 830-347-8778 or anthony.capra@ruralcapital.net to learn more.

