Save energy, money with PEC tips

With ERCOT asking Texans to conserve electricity to avoid a power emergency during freezing temperatures, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative has shared its tips for protecting your home and avoiding energy waste.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a weather watch Sunday, Jan. 5, as the entire state dipped below freezing. ERCOT manages the power grid for 90 percent of Texas electric customers. While no emergency is expected, increased demand could cause lower power reserves.

The Marble Falls area is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service on Thursday. The forecast calls for 100 percent chance of rain during the day and then more rain and possible snow that night. Temperatures will be in the 30s all day before rising to the low 40s on Friday and dropping down to the mid-20s on Friday night. The weekend will be warmer—in the mid- to upper 50s—and sunnier, but lows will stay around freezing or below.

As thermometers fall outside and thermostats rise inside, PEC offers the following winter preparedness tips.

STAY PROTECTED

Seal your home with weatherstripping and caulking to block drafts around windows and doors. This helps maintain indoor warmth and reduces energy waste.

Prevent frozen pipes by slow-dripping indoor faucets and collecting the water in a clean container to conserve it in case of interruptions. If your pipes freeze, shut off the main water supply to avoid further damage.

Charge cellphones and portable battery packs in case of extended power outages.

Build an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, blankets, and other cold weather essentials. Find a full list here.

Plan ahead by developing an emergency strategy, including backup power sources. PEC will provide updates on warming centers if they are activated during the cold snap.

AVOID HIGH BILLS

Set your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower and avoid drastically increasing the temperature to minimize energy usage.

Skip AUX and EM heat. These settings consume significant energy and can lead to higher bills.

Maintain your HVAC system by replacing air filters monthly and scheduling annual maintenance to keep your system running efficiently. Clear vents of any obstructions and open interior doors to ensure proper airflow.

Check PEC’s Usage Explorer tool on your online account to monitor monthly, daily, and even hourly electricity consumption.

Explore alternative rates. PEC offers Time-of-Use Rates for members who can adjust their energy usage to off-peak hours. Visit MyPEC.com/time-of-use for details.

RESOURCES TO KNOW

PEC emergency alerts—Sign up by calling 888-554-4732.

Report outages—Text “OUTAGE” to 25022 from the mobile number associated with your PEC account or call the outage reporting line at 888-883-3379.

ERCOT emergency alerts—Stay updated via email or visit this webpage.

