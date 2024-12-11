Public meeting on rock crusher permit draws united protest

Burnet County residents filled a large room at Hill Country Fellowship in Burnet on Dec. 10 to voice their opposition to a proposed rock-crushing facility near Burnet. The public meeting was hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Residents of all walks of life and ages strongly voiced their opposition to an air-quality permit for a proposed rock crusher near Burnet during a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality-hosted public meeting Dec. 10.

Around 100 people spoke out against the permit at the four-hour event, which was held Tuesday evening at Hill Country Fellowship in Burnet. Their main concerns were the facility’s impact on the environment as well as a perceived lack of consideration for the community’s health and welfare by Asphalt Inc., the Austin-based company that wants to build the plant.

The proposed site at 3221 FM 3509, just south of the Burnet city limits, has sparked widespread opposition due to its proximity to Inks Lake and Longhorn Cavern state parks, Camp Longhorn, and the city of Burnet’s Delaware Springs Golf Course. Soon after plans were announced, several residents started the group Save Burnet to contest the project. Some local musicians even wrote a protest song.

The Tuesday meeting included a period for questions and formal comments, during which residents addressed a panel responsible for the air-quality permit application (#176835). The panel was made up of the applicant, Asphalt Inc., represented by Chief Operating Officer Ben Liggett; application consultant Melissa Fitts of Westward; multiple members of the TCEQ air-quality division, including Anna Nugent and Joe Nicosia; and lawyers Contessa Gay and Katherine Keithley.

Local and state leaders also spoke during the public meeting. State Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-District 19) announced her plan to introduce a new bill in the upcoming Texas legislative session to require stricter air-quality monitoring of industrial projects.

“I already have this bill drafted,” Troxclair said. “I’ve also been in touch with Texas Parks and Wildlife to make sure they understand our concerns about the nearby caves and park systems. We must protect our air, water, natural resources, and the culture of this community.”

Residents expressed frustration with the TCEQ, accusing the state agency of prioritizing industry interests over community health and safety.

“It feels like TCEQ is rubber-stamping this project without truly considering how it will affect those of us who live here,” one resident told the room. “We are the ones breathing this air and suffering the consequences, not them.”

Health concerns dominated much of the evening, with several speakers sharing personal stories.

“I already have COPD (a lung disease), and the dust and particles from this facility will only make it worse,” another resident said. “The same applies to so many others in this community who are already struggling with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.”

Others questioned the logic of placing the rock crusher so close to recreational and residential areas.

Community members from all walks of life, including surgeons, lawyers, teachers, and even kids, took to the mic to speak out.

“This rock quarry will threaten so many of the best things I know about being at Camp Longhorn,” a young camper said. “The peace, rest, and relaxation of our time during the camp will be interrupted by the constant grinding and pounding of massive machines.”

TCEQ Program Specialist Deanna Avalos mediated the meeting and said its purpose was to gather formal, oral comments from the public and add them to the record. The state agency will then respond to every comment or question before considering the Asphalt Inc.’s air-quality permit application. In addition to Tuesday’s comments, over 4,000 online comments have already been received.

