Burnet County committee accepting and reviewing JP applications

Dec. 27 is the deadline to apply for Precinct 4 justice of the peace, a position that will open in February 2025 after JP Debbie Bindseil retires two years into a four-year term.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Dec. 10, appointed an advisory committee to accept and review applications, interview people, and recommend top candidates to the court, which will make the final decision. Applications are available online.

The committee is made up of residents Glenna Hodge and Bill Earnest, Precinct 4 County Commissioner Joe Don Dockery, and Precinct 4 Constable Missy Bindseil. All current county JPs will participate in the evaluation process. They are Roxanne Nelson (Precinct 1), Lisa Whitehead (Precinct 2), Jane Marie Hurst (Precinct 3) and the retiring Bindseil. Commissioner Dockery will serve as the committee’s chairperson.

“We, the committee, will convene probably the first week in January to review the applications and then pick our top two and submit those selections to Commissioners Court, hopefully at our first meeting in January,” Dockery told DailyTrib.com.

According to Dockery, the ideal candidate will have some relevant experience and meet the eligibility requirements, including being a resident of Precinct 4 for at least six months as of Feb. 8, 2025.

JP duties include conducting preliminary hearings, handling civil matters, and overseeing death investigations.

Committee member Hodge, who is an attorney and longtime Precinct 4 resident, described what she is looking for in a candidate.

“I believe this role requires someone with deep legal experience,” she said. “The duties of a JP have grown more complex over time, and I hope we can find a candidate who can meet the demands of the position with competence and care.”

Debbie Bindseil emphasized the importance of legal knowledge, mediation skills, and familiarity with the court system.

“The person coming in will need to handle an increasing caseload due to growth in our precinct,” she said. “They’ll also need to be ready for new judge training and to adapt to the challenges of a rapidly expanding community.”

For more information on how to apply and job requirements, contact the Burnet County Human Resources office at 512-756-5489 or sbullard@burnetcountytexas.org.

