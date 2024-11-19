Burnet County JP retiring after 3 decades in government

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Debbie Bindseil, the Precinct 4 justice of the peace for Burnet County, is retiring on Feb. 7, 2025, after nearly three decades in local government. Courtesy photo

Burnet County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Debbie Bindseil is retiring from her elected position on Feb. 7, 2025. Her resignation comes midway through her current term and ends an almost 30-year career in local government. A replacement should be appointed early next year.

Bindseil has been the Precinct 4 justice of the peace for the past eight years and had worked in various roles in Burnet County government for 20 years. She also worked for the city of Marble Falls for one year.

Precinct 4 includes all of Cottonwood Shores and Meadowlakes, parts of Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, and Marble Falls, the Burnet County portion of Spicewood, and Double Horn.

“I was going to try to stay until my term ended in a couple more years, but I’ve reached the point where I just want to enjoy my retirement years,” Bindseil told DailyTrib.com.

Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo stated in an email to DailyTrib.com that the county Commissioners Court will fill the vacancy via an appointment.

“There is no legally mandated process,” Arredondo said. “The court typically advertises the position, collects applications, conducts interviews, and appoints a candidate.”

The appointee will hold office until the next general election in November 2026, when the position will appear on the ballot.

“I’m hoping that the court will make a decision, hopefully, by the first part of January so I will be able to help them learn the position,” Bindseil said.

Justice of the peace is an elected position with four-year terms. JPs issue search and arrest warrants, conduct preliminary hearings, and handle civil matters, including small claims cases. They are also on call for death investigations and any other law enforcement needs.

“The job is very rewarding, but it’s also very demanding,” Bindseil said. “You’re on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week … but I loved it.”

She reflected on the collaboration among the other Burnet County JPs over the years.

“The teamwork has made the job much easier, and I really want to thank them for that. We’ve built a close team, and I’ll miss that aspect of the job,” she said.

