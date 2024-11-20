Two dead in Kingsland shootings

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people are dead following a shooting Nov. 19 in Kingsland that investigators believe was a “murder-suicide.”

Several Highland Lakes law enforcement agencies, led by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a home on Skyline Drive just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene in minutes.

The woman caller told dispatch she thought her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Jon Kendrick of Kingsland, shot one of her friends on the property.

Officers found two bodies, one being Kendrick’s, at the scene with “obvious gunshot wounds.” The identity of the second person, identified as a man, will be withheld until next-of-kin is properly notified.

“At this time, investigators believe this to be a murder/suicide,” reads a media release issued Wednesday by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. “The investigation is still ongoing to ensure no other parties were involved.”

According to the release, the 911 caller locked herself in the Skyline Drive home with her 4-year old daughter during the incident.

The release states that officers were initially cautious on their arrival due to concerns about Kendrick being armed. Attempts to make verbal or visual contact with him were unsuccessful. Officers eventually approached the home’s front door and discovered the bodies of Kendrick and the other man. The caller and the child were inside the home and uninjured.

Granite Shoals Police Department, Sunrise Beach Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the call and assisted the Llano County Sheriff’s Office. GSPD Chief John Ortis and his officers were instrumental in the initial investigation, according to LCSO Chief Deputy Brad Evans.

