Bertram winery owners hit by truck; wife killed, husband injured

Wife and husband Carolee Corey and Michael Hasler, owners of Decadent Saint Winery near Bertram, were hit by a truck Nov. 10 while attending to their broken-down vehicle on Texas 29. Corey was killed, while Hasler was seriously injured.

A Texas Department of Public Safety statement puts the fatal accident at around 8 p.m. that Sunday, just outside of the couple’s winery at 3547 Texas 29 West. Their truck had reportedly stopped working while driving on the highway, and the two were outside of the vehicle inspecting it when another truck collided with them.

The DPS report states the tail lights of the couple’s truck were not on, making it difficult to see the vehicle in the dark. A westbound truck came upon the disabled vehicle in the same lane. The driver swerved to the left to avoid a collision, but the couple also moved left to avoid being hit, resulting in the deadly accident.

The information in the DPS report is preliminary, and an ongoing investigation is still underway.

Corey was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hasler was hospitalized for his injuries.

The couple opened Decadent Saint Winery in 2021 near Bertram after moving the business from Colorado to Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winery is known for its high-quality mixers, novel flavor combinations, and wine-based versions of classic cocktails.

According to a post on the Decadent Saint Facebook page, the winery’s tasting room will be closed until further notice.

“Carolee was an incredible mother, wife, daughter, auntie, sister, and best friend—full of energy, joy, laughter, compassion, and warmth,” reads an excerpt from a GoFundMe.com fundraiser for Corey’s family. “She had a heart of gold and a passion for making the world around her a better place. She was an amazing woman; a mentor, caregiver, and a beacon of light for anyone who needed it.”

