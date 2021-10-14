Support Community Press

NEW BIZ: Decadent Saint Winery moves to Bertram; grand opening Oct. 16-17

35 mins ago | Brigid Cooley
Decadent Saint Winery in Bertram

Decadent Saint Winery, 3547 Texas 29 West in Bertram, offers innovative alcoholic products, including its Extra Hard Mixers. The winery is hosting a grand opening Oct. 16-17. Courtesy photo

Decadent Saint Winery, 3547 Texas 29 West in Bertram, recently opened its doors. It specializes in wine mixers and other unique alcoholic products. A grand opening event is noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome people in,” said co-owner and winemaker Michael Hasler. “We’ve not had anyone yet who’s been disappointed coming into our place, and we’re excited to be here in Texas.” 

At the grand opening, visitors can purchase $10 discount tastings and a barbecue lunch for $10 a plate. 

Hasler co-owns the winery with his wife, Carolee. The couple decided to relocate their business, which they opened in 2013, to Texas from Colorado earlier this year due to the pandemic. 

The most notable product offered is the winery’s Extra Hard Mixers, which are all-natural, highly concentrated wine mixers with a 20 percent alcohol content. Each one is made with real fruit, has no artificial colorings or flavors, and can be used to make sangrias, Moscow Mules, and other cocktails. 

The winery also sells a product called Decadent Mud, an alcoholic chocolate dipping sauce, which can be used as an ice cream topping, a glaze for cakes, or charcuterie board additions, Hasler said. Both the mixers and the chocolate spread are produced on site. 

Although wine production is yet to begin at the Texas site, Hasler has a variety of his 2013 reserve wines available for purchase, which include a cabernet and syrah. 

Regular operating hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, visit the Decadent Saint website

Brigid Cooley

