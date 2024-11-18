Proposed east Horseshoe Bay subdivision sent back to drawing board

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Horseshoe Bay City Council denied a preliminary plat for a proposed subdivision on the city’s east side because the application failed to meet municipal standards or include essential information. Richter’s Ranch would cover 54 acres, outlined in red, and have space for 123 homes, according to current designs. Image courtesy of city of Horseshoe Bay

The Horseshoe Bay City Council on Nov. 12 denied a preliminary plat approval for Richter’s Ranch, a proposed 123-home subdivision on the city’s east side. The pitched plans failed to meet municipal standards regarding environmental and utility concerns.

The development would cover 54 acres just east of the Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center, on the west side of Mountain Dew Road.

The developer may reapply after six months with the required information.

“We want everything there (in the initial plat application),” Horseshoe Bay Mayor Elsie Thurman told DailyTrib.com. “We don’t want things coming up again later.”

A preliminary plat is the first step in the developer application process before work can legally begin on a subdivision.

Thurman explained the plat did not include essential information, including a phasing plan for how existing residents would be able to use public roads and utilities during development as well as the maximum amount of “impervious surface area” for the development, a figure required by the Lower Colorado River Authority to manage stormwater run-off.

Horseshoe Bay Director of Development Services Roy Jambor also noted the proposed plat would require an amount of “cut and fill”—removal of top soil to fill in low spots on the worksite—that exceeds what is allowed by the city’s subdivision regulations.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.