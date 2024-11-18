Proposed east Horseshoe Bay subdivision sent back to drawing board
The Horseshoe Bay City Council on Nov. 12 denied a preliminary plat approval for Richter’s Ranch, a proposed 123-home subdivision on the city’s east side. The pitched plans failed to meet municipal standards regarding environmental and utility concerns.
The development would cover 54 acres just east of the Horseshoe Bay Resort Jet Center, on the west side of Mountain Dew Road.
The developer may reapply after six months with the required information.
“We want everything there (in the initial plat application),” Horseshoe Bay Mayor Elsie Thurman told DailyTrib.com. “We don’t want things coming up again later.”
A preliminary plat is the first step in the developer application process before work can legally begin on a subdivision.
Thurman explained the plat did not include essential information, including a phasing plan for how existing residents would be able to use public roads and utilities during development as well as the maximum amount of “impervious surface area” for the development, a figure required by the Lower Colorado River Authority to manage stormwater run-off.
Horseshoe Bay Director of Development Services Roy Jambor also noted the proposed plat would require an amount of “cut and fill”—removal of top soil to fill in low spots on the worksite—that exceeds what is allowed by the city’s subdivision regulations.