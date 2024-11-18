Bertram welcomes Visitor Center

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bertram Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to officially open the Bertram Visitor Center on Nov. 14. The center will be a hub of information about events and attractions in the Burnet County town. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Bertram has a new Visitor Center, where tourists and locals can learn about events and attractions in the Burnet County town. The Bertram Chamber of Commerce held a Nov. 14 ribbon-cutting ceremony for its addition, located in the Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St.

County and city officials and residents celebrated the opening with food and drinks, giveaways, and live music by The Steel Belts.

“This has been part of our five-year goal plan for a while. The challenge has always been finding an affordable, maintainable space,” chamber Director Betty Predmore told DailyTrib.com. “When (the library) location became available, the county, city, and (Bertram) Economic Development Corporation helped us secure it. We’re thrilled to have a physical space now.”

The Bertram Chamber Visitor Center will have information about local events, places and businesses to explore in the city, and nearby attractions.

“We have all the tourist-type information people might need, and it’s also a resource for our chamber business members,” Predmore said.

The center will spotlight Bertram festivals, including the annual Oatmeal Festival in the fall and Bertram Country Christmas in December.

“Festivals are a big draw here,” Predmore said. “Now, people can come directly to the Visitor Center to learn about upcoming events, get involved, and become a part of the community spirit.”

The center opens at a time when Bertram is experiencing a wave of newcomers.

“Growth is coming. There are two new housing communities currently under construction in the area,” Predmore said. “Families are moving in, and with them come people looking to start businesses or expand their home-based enterprises. We want to be prepared to help them with whatever they need as they settle in.”

Visit the Bertram Chamber Visitor Center’s webpage for business hours and contact information.

