GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 18, 2024

11/15/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 18

Marble Falls ISD School Board

6 p.m. Regular Meeting

Central Administration Office located at 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication, for more information visit the board’s website.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Burnet Economic Development Corporation

3 p.m. Regular Meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • Dedication of a drainage easement located within The Crossings at 281 for the Marriot Hotel Project
  • Request for assistance with the revitalization of 101 E. Jackson
  • Discussion of a Burnet Community Coalition

Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9 a.m. Regular Meeting

District Office, 225 S. Pierce St. Suite 104 in Burnet

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication, for more information visit the district’s website.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. Regular Meeting

4111 Cottonwood Dr in Cottonwood Shores

The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication, for more information visit the city’s website.

