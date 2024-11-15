GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 18, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Nov. 18
Marble Falls ISD School Board
6 p.m. Regular Meeting
Central Administration Office located at 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication, for more information visit the board’s website.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Burnet Economic Development Corporation
3 p.m. Regular Meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water in Burnet
- Dedication of a drainage easement located within The Crossings at 281 for the Marriot Hotel Project
- Request for assistance with the revitalization of 101 E. Jackson
- Discussion of a Burnet Community Coalition
Texas Groundwater Conservation District
9 a.m. Regular Meeting
District Office, 225 S. Pierce St. Suite 104 in Burnet
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication, for more information visit the district’s website.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. Regular Meeting
4111 Cottonwood Dr in Cottonwood Shores
The agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication, for more information visit the city’s website.