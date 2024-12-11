New marker tells story of Tiger Mill

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Horseshoe Bay installed an informational marker for the Tiger Mill community in Fox Hollow Springs Park on Thanksgiving Mountain. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The city of Horseshoe Bay’s historical committee installed an informational marker at the site of the old Tiger Mill on Thanksgiving Mountain. It tells the story of the mill and community.

The marker, which is not an official Texas Historical Commission monument, can be found at Fox Hollow Springs Park at the corner of Mountain Dew and Bowie Knife streets.

Named after Tiger Creek, Tiger Mill was established by German settler Conrad Fuchs when he and his family moved to the area in the late 1800s. Fuchs established a post office in 1872, which was later moved to Marble Falls. He also built a gristmill, sawmill, and cotton gin.

“Our historical committee plans to put out one historical marker a year,” committee Chair Jim Jorden told DailyTrib.com. “We have some places already lined up—maybe two or three more.”

The committee was instrumental in researching information for the marker and cleaning up the park, which has playscapes and picnic tables.

Jorden said the goal is to make the area an integrated historic site.

