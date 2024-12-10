Kingsland School teacher killed in crash

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mattison Lyttle, 49, was killed in a crash on Texas 29 in Llano County on Dec. 7, 2024. Courtesy photo

A Kingsland School teacher was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Texas 71 near County Road 306A on Saturday, Dec. 7. Mattison Lyttle, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Llano County justice of the peace.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, Lyttle was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe in the westbound lane in of Texas 71 when he was struck head on by a Toyota Corolla. The other driver was travelling southeast on the highway when their vehicle left the road and they overcorrected, entering the westbound lane.

The Corolla’s driver and a passenger in the Tahoe were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Lyttle was an art and physical education teacher at Kingsland School, an Orenda Education charter school in Kingsland.

