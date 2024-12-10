SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTOS: Marble Falls all-district football

12/10/24 | DailyTrib.com
Marble Falls Mustangs football

Marble Falls High School junior running back Joaquin Aguilar scores against Lampasas on Nov. 1. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Marble Falls Independent School District announced all-district picks from the Marble Falls High School football team for 2024. The following Mustangs were recognized for outstanding District 4-4A performances this season:

Second Team All-District

  • Colton Minor, quarterback
  • Noah Lyon, tight end
  • Kole Becker, wide receiver
  • Kaleb Bielfeldt, special teams utility

Honorable Mention

  • Joaquin Aguilar, running back
  • Raul Moran, offensive lineman
  • Tyler Leverett, offensive lineman
  • Doak Timmerman, linebacker
  • Brandon Guevara, linebacker
  • Brody Graham, linebacker
  • Gregory Lemon, defensive back

