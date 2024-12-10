PHOTOS: Marble Falls all-district football
The Marble Falls Independent School District announced all-district picks from the Marble Falls High School football team for 2024. The following Mustangs were recognized for outstanding District 4-4A performances this season:
Second Team All-District
- Colton Minor, quarterback
- Noah Lyon, tight end
- Kole Becker, wide receiver
- Kaleb Bielfeldt, special teams utility
Honorable Mention
- Joaquin Aguilar, running back
- Raul Moran, offensive lineman
- Tyler Leverett, offensive lineman
- Doak Timmerman, linebacker
- Brandon Guevara, linebacker
- Brody Graham, linebacker
- Gregory Lemon, defensive back
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.