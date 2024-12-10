Burnet residents guide city communications through survey 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Based on the results of a residential survey, Burnet officials plan to expand email outreach, implement text notifications, and increase the frequency of updates shared on the city’s website and social media. Residents also suggested improvements such as consistent email newsletters, enhanced digital communications, and timely updates on infrastructure projects and community events.

“As a city, we really believe in the idea that feedback is the breakfast of champions,” Keith McBurnett, assistant to the city manager, told DailyTrib.com. “The more feedback we can get from our residents, then the better decisions we can make.”

Burnet officials recently used a FlashVote survey to learn how residents prefer to receive city updates. The survey results are now shaping the city’s communication strategies.

“Every comment submitted has been carefully reviewed by city staff and taken to heart, even those unrelated to the survey’s primary topic of communication,” City Manager David Vaughn said in his weekly media release.

Over 200 people participated in the survey, highlighting the city’s website and social media pages as primary sources for updates, with utility bill inserts and local newspapers also playing a role. Email emerged as the most preferred communication method, followed by text messages and weekly notifications.

“This communication survey is the perfect example of the importance of feedback,” McBurnett said. “FlashVote survey has done an outstanding job to inform our future decisions.”

Burnet is also launching a new website that will let residents customize email and text updates by topic, Vaughn noted in his recent media release.

FlashVote surveys include an open-ended portion for Burnet residents to share ideas on a variety of topics. To participate, visit flashvote.com/burnettx.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.