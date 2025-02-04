BCSO ramps up enforcement efforts on commercial vehicles

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its enforcement of commercial vehicle regulations in 2025 with the addition of a second dedicated deputy. Chief Deputy Alan Trevino gave a breakdown on the BCSO’s efforts during a Jan. 28 meeting of the Burnet County Commissioners Court.

Enforcement in 2024

Trevino reported a single Burnet County deputy, despite being off duty for four months, issued 1,078 warnings and 77 citations to commercial truck drivers in 2024, a total of 1,155 contacts. With a second deputy now in place, the Sheriff’s Office expects enforcement efforts to increase.

“For a county our size to have two CVE deputies is rare,” Trevino told DailyTrib.com. “With the amount of truck traffic we see—especially from construction and quarry operations—it’s important to have specialized enforcement.”

Burnet County’s commercial vehicle enforcement focused on overweight loads, equipment violations, and expired registrations. Equipment violations were the most common issue, accounting for 939 warnings.

“These inspections are much more time-consuming than a regular traffic stop,” Trevino said. “A standard stop might take 10 to 15 minutes, but a full CMV inspection can last an hour or more, depending on the condition of the vehicle.”

Task force operations and regional efforts

In addition to local enforcement, Burnet County participated in multi-agency task force operations alongside the Department of Public Safety and neighboring counties. These efforts led to:

98 warnings issued

81 citations issued

13 drivers taken out of service

29 vehicles deemed too dangerous to remain on the road

“These operations allow us to pool resources and conduct large-scale enforcement efforts,” Trevino said. “We’ve been able to take unsafe vehicles and drivers off the road, making the county safer.”

Looking forward

Burnet County’s second CVE deputy joined in late 2024 and is currently working alongside the current deputy while awaiting a fully outfitted enforcement vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office expects the vehicle to be ready within three to six months, allowing both deputies to operate independently.

“Once we have both deputies fully equipped, we’ll be able to expand enforcement and increase coverage across the county,” Trevino said.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.