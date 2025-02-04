UPDATE: Missing man found

Michael Pirie, 73, of Burnet County was found safe on Feb. 4 after being reported missing on Feb. 1. Courtesy photo

A Silver Alert was called off after a missing 73-year-old Burnet-area man was found in “fairly good” condition Tuesday, Feb. 1. Michael Pirie was last seen around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Texas 29 West in Burnet.

Pirie reportedly has a cognitive impairment, according to the Silver Alert, a notification sent out when senior citizens, particularly those suffering from medical issues, go missing.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office searchers found Pirie on County Road 108, also known as Old San Saba or San Saba Road, outside of Burnet. He was transported to Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet, most likely for minor exposure, but seemed to be in “fairly good” condition, according to the BCSO.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.