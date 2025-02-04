‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and more arriving at the HCCT

The Hill Country Community Theatre invites audiences aboard the luxurious and thrilling “Murder on the Orient Express,” opening Feb. 7. Performances are 7:30 pm. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 23 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Friday’s premier performance includes complimentary food and drinks at 6:30 p.m. before the curtain rises.

The murder-mystery, written by the legendary Agatha Christie and adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, is a masterpiece of intrigue and suspense. It will be directed for the HCCT by Charlie Hukill.

SUMMARY

Set aboard a snowbound luxury train, “Murder on the Orient Express” follows world-renowned detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates the killing of an American tycoon. With a train full of eccentric passengers, each with their own secrets and motives, Poirot must use his brilliant deductive skills to solve the crime before the killer strikes again. Packed with twists, turns, and Christie’s signature wit, this thrilling mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for youth plus fees. Purchase them online or by calling the HCCT box office at 830-798-8944.

UPCOMING SHOWS AND MORE

The HCCT presents the second annual “A Night With William Shakespeare” on March 8 and 9. The two-hour production features vignettes from the Bard’s most famous plays.

Auditions for “Oklahoma!” are March 15 at 6 p.m. and March 16 at 2 p.m.

“Steel Magnolias” runs weekends from March 28-April 13. Tickets to the general public go on sale March 17. This touching and humorous exploration of friendship and resilience set in small-town Louisiana celebrates the strength of women in the face of life’s challenges.

Lakeway-based AKA brings its singing and dancing extravaganza with music from the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s to the HCCT on May 3 and 4.

The HCCT’s youth theater program presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda Jr. the Musical” from July 17-20.

editor@thepicayune.com

